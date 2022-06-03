MANKATO, Minn. – Bethany Lutheran College announced the Class of 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame. The honorees will be officially recognized at the annual Hall of Fame banquet on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.
Jerald Binder, of Rush County, played basketball for Bethany in 1961-63, and the 1961-62 team won the NJCAA Region XIII Championships and placed eighth at the National Tournament. He tied the single game scoring record of 44 points, which was previously set by his coach, Bruno Wilinksi, a 1995 BLC Hall of Fame Inductee. Binder was also a member of the BLC Hall of Fame men's basketball 1961-62 team of distinction that was honored in 2017.
Lee Brandel played baseball from 1999-2000 and was the starting catcher both seasons. He hit .363 as a freshman and helped the Vikings win two Minnesota Community College Conference (MCCC) titles. Lee was named All-Southern Division First-team and All-Region for his sophomore season. He continued his baseball career at Concordia University-St. Paul and was named First-team All-Conference and an Academic All-American.
Jeff Brudwick played basketball from 1984-86 and baseball from 1985-86 for the Vikings. On the court, he was a starting guard and led the team in assists his freshman year. On the diamond, he was a starting second baseman for the first baseball team in the new era. He was named All-State and All-Region in 1986. That same season, he led the team with his .383 batting average, 28 hits, 29 runs, 12 RBIs and was a perfect 18-18 in stolen bases.
Kyle Dushane was the starting third baseman from 2002-03. The Vikings were two-time Regional Champions. Individually, he was a two-time All-Division, All-State, and All-Region honoree. Kyle hit .439 his freshman season with 14 doubles, seven home runs, 44 RBIs, 30 runs, and four stolen bases. He hit .360 his sophomore season with 10 doubles, two home runs, 26 RBIs, and 33 runs.
Jodi (Fahrenkamp) Foster played volleyball from 1998-99 and softball from 1999-2000. On the court, she was a defensive specialist that helped the Vikings win two Division Championships, two State Championships and two Regional Championships. Jodi was named First-team All-Division her sophomore year. On the diamond, she played third base and helped BLC to two Division and two State Championships. Jodi was named Second-team All-Division and Honorable Mention All-Region. She continued being a dual-sport athlete at Huron University.
