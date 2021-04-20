BROOKVILLE  Batesville's golf team won a four-way match Monday at Brook Hill against Franklin County, Oldenburg Academy and Connersville.

Team scores

Batesville 171, Connersville 172, Oldenburg 177, Franklin County 189

Batesville scores

Dean Campbell 39, Austin Pohlman 41, Jack Abplanalp 45, Jackson Wanstrath 46, Kyle Williamson 46, Logan Fletcher 48, Frank Forebeck 51, Alec Bunselmeier 51

Medalist

Jonah Graham Connersville 37 (+2)

BHS record

14-12 (3-1 EIAC)

Next match

Thursday at Hillcrest Country Club against Hauser and North Decatur

