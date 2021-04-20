BROOKVILLE – Batesville's golf team won a four-way match Monday at Brook Hill against Franklin County, Oldenburg Academy and Connersville.
Team scores
Batesville 171, Connersville 172, Oldenburg 177, Franklin County 189
Batesville scores
Dean Campbell 39, Austin Pohlman 41, Jack Abplanalp 45, Jackson Wanstrath 46, Kyle Williamson 46, Logan Fletcher 48, Frank Forebeck 51, Alec Bunselmeier 51
Medalist
Jonah Graham Connersville 37 (+2)
BHS record
14-12 (3-1 EIAC)
Next match
Thursday at Hillcrest Country Club against Hauser and North Decatur
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.