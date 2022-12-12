SHELBYVILLE – The Batesville swim teams traveled to Shelbyville to take part in the Shelby Relays Saturday.

Overall, the Bulldogs finished in fifth and sixth place for boys and girls respectively.

“Our upperclassman put together a fun line-up,” Coach McMullen said. “Typically, we allow our upperclassman to put together the line-up for this meet. It allows for more variety, and sometimes more chaos.”

Even with the non-traditional relay-style meet, the Bulldogs still put together some quality swims.

“We swam tired and down (especially on the girls side) due to some illness,” Coach McMullen added. “Overall, we had a fun meet and we’re always proud to see our Bulldogs compete.”

TEAM SCORES Boys

Yorktown 140

Mt Vernon 124

Pendleton Heights 114

Shelbyville 80

Batesville 78

Hagerstown 42

Girls

Yorktown 136

Pendleton Heights 122

Mt Vernon 104

Columbus East 100

Shelbyville 82

Batesville 46

Hagerstown 16

BULLDOG TOP FINISHERS Boys

375 Relay – 2. Tyler Kuntz, Ciaran Tyrer, Matt Tekulve, Will Johnson

500 Free – 3. Tyrer, Johnson

UP NEXT

The Batesville Bulldogs swim team will be visiting Greensburg for a dual meet against the Pirates Dec 13.

