SHELBYVILLE – The Batesville swim teams traveled to Shelbyville to take part in the Shelby Relays Saturday.
Overall, the Bulldogs finished in fifth and sixth place for boys and girls respectively.
“Our upperclassman put together a fun line-up,” Coach McMullen said. “Typically, we allow our upperclassman to put together the line-up for this meet. It allows for more variety, and sometimes more chaos.”
Even with the non-traditional relay-style meet, the Bulldogs still put together some quality swims.
“We swam tired and down (especially on the girls side) due to some illness,” Coach McMullen added. “Overall, we had a fun meet and we’re always proud to see our Bulldogs compete.”
TEAM SCORES Boys
Yorktown 140
Mt Vernon 124
Pendleton Heights 114
Shelbyville 80
Batesville 78
Hagerstown 42
Girls
Yorktown 136
Pendleton Heights 122
Mt Vernon 104
Columbus East 100
Shelbyville 82
Batesville 46
Hagerstown 16
BULLDOG TOP FINISHERS Boys
375 Relay – 2. Tyler Kuntz, Ciaran Tyrer, Matt Tekulve, Will Johnson
500 Free – 3. Tyrer, Johnson
UP NEXT
The Batesville Bulldogs swim team will be visiting Greensburg for a dual meet against the Pirates Dec 13.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.