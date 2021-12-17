MILAN — The Batesville high school swimming programs participated in a three-way meet against Milan and Oldenburg Academy on Thursday. The meet was tightly contested on the boys’ side between the Indians and the Bulldogs, nearly coming down to the final few races to determine the winner.
“We absolutely love coming to Milan,” Coach Greg McMullen said. “The races are close, fun and our kids love the competition.”
This meet was a closely contested event on the boys’ side with only an eight point differential between the top two teams. Batesville took top honors with 77 followed by Milan 69 and Oldenburg 22.
Sean Callahan, Will Johnson and Benjamin Moster each came home with individual wins and second place finishes. That trio teamed up with Ciaran Tyrer and Joseph Shroder to wrap up victories in the Medley and 200 Free relays. Tyrer also helped out touch Milan’s 400 Free relay to secure a victory with Shroder, Zeke Obermeyer and Matt Tekulve, coming back from behind to win at a 0.33 differential.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Bulldogs couldn’t quite breakthrough to earn a single event win, but came away with a slew of runner-up finishes. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to overcome the point deficit as Milan ran away with the meet with 86 points. Batesville took second with 43 and Oldenburg was third with 35.
“I’m at a loss of words from our performances today. Our ladies and gentlemen have worked really hard to get us here and were even more prepared to get up and go than any of us realized. Every swimmer was chomping at the bit to get on the blocks for the relays and see what they could do for their teammates,” Coach McMullen said.
BULLDOG WINNERS
Boys
- 200 Medley Relay — William Johnson, Benjamin Moster, Ciaran Tyrer, Sean Callahan
- Moster — 200 IM
- Johnson — 100 Free
- Callahan — 500 Free
- 200 Free Relay — Moster, Callahan, Shroder, Johnson
- 400 Free Relay — Zeke Obermeyer, Matt Tekulve, Shroder, Ciaran Tyrer
Girls (Top Finishers)
- Maria Lopez — 200 Free (2nd); 500 Free (2nd)
- Isabel Raab — 200 IM (2nd)
- Lilly Wonnell — 50 Free (3rd); 100 Fly (2nd)
- Taylor Blanton — 100 Back (2nd)
- Sarah Bedel — 100 Breast (3rd)
UP NEXT
The Bulldogs have a few days off and will be heading to Shelbyville on Dec. 30 for a meet over the holiday break. The meet will start at 10 a.m. and will also feature Bishop Chatard.
Staff Reports
