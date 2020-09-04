OSGOOD - Jac-Cen-Del was the host of the cross country Ripley County meet. Batesville returned home with the team trophies for both boys and girls.
In winning the title, all seven runners for the Lady Bulldogs and Bulldogs were named to the All-County Team.
For the girls, Batesville won the title with 18 followed by South Ripley 54, JCD 73 and Milan incomplete.
Sophomore Ava Hanson led the way for the girls and was the county individual champion with a time of 21:05 as Maria Lopez was right on her heels earning the county runner-up at 21:06.
Lanie Nicholson from South Ripley took the third place finish, while Batesville then flooded the line placing 4th-8th place with Madison Rahschulte (21:28), Lily Pinckley (21:36), Sophie Myers (21:44), Megan Allgeier (21:51) and Trysta Vierling (21:55).
For the boys, Batesville took top honors with 16 followed by South Ripley 51, JCD 57 and Milan incomplete.
Batesville's junior Ean Loichinger was named the individual champion at 17:02 and was followed closely by Benjamin Moster taking the runner-up spot at 17:18. Batesville’s Adam Hollowell (17:51) and Daren Smith (18:02) placed fourth and fifth. Eli Loichinger (18:17) was seventh followed by Will Nuhring (18:53) eighth and Nathan Villani (18:54) ninth.
In the junior varsity races, Batesville was led by Carley Pride and Katie Olsen coming in first and second, but would have placed 12th and 13th in the varsity race. Kyler Daulton and Dillon Murray led the boys JV race and would have placed 11th and 12th amongst the varsity. Also for the night, Batesville did have some personal bests. They were Megan Allgeier, Eli Loichinger, Will Nuhring and Kyler Daulton.
Batesville is at East Central today. The girls race is set for 8:40 a.m. with the boys following.
