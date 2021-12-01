CONNERSVILLE — The Batesville Bulldogs swim team traveled to Connersville for a double dual with Eastern Hancock joining the competition.
“Being the first meet of the season for a majority of our team, we weren’t entirely sure what to expect,” head coach Greg McMullen said. “I’m really excited about where we are and the growth opportunities in front of us.”
While the Lady Bulldogs swam at New Castle on Nov. 18, they were down a majority of their team. It was apparent at the meet tonight, they had more depth and determination tonight, coming away with a split victory, overtaking the Lady Royals, while dropping the contest to the host team.
The Bulldogs on the other hand, dropped both contests with Benjamin Moster leading the way in scoring for the team.
Coach McMullen added, “Overall, we had some tremendous first-of-the-year swims for a large chunk of our team. For others, we continued to improve, seeing 12 total best times. This number can be a bit deceiving though, as a number of these swims may have just happened a week or so ago. Others, such as Lilly’s 100 Free swim have been a long time coming, and just prove that we have some great athletes on our team.”
For the boys, Eastern Hancock defeated Connersville 104-60 and defeated Batesville 106-61. Connersville defeated Batesville 91-74.
Batesville’s 200 medley relay team of Sean Callahan, Benjamin Moster, William Johnson and Joseph Shroder had a winning time of 1:51.22.
Moster won the 100 individual medley in 2:18.44 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.26.
For the girls, Connersville defeated Eastern Hancock 111-55 and Batesville 114-64. Batesville knocked off Eastern Hancock 89.5-71.5.
Lily Wonnell won the 100 free in 1:11.42. Maria Lopez led the Lady Bulldogs in scoring.
The Batesville Bulldogs swim team will be visiting Madison for the Small Team Swimming Invitational at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
Information provided
