INDIANAPOLIS – For the final regular season competition, BHS swimmers took a trip north to participate in the Schools with No Pools Invitational, hosted at the IU Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI.
“We’re so glad to be invited to this invitational,” Coach McMullen said. “It gives our kids an opportunity to swim at the Nat and continue to improve, especially this late in the year.”
The Lady Bulldogs raced to a 10th place finish and the Bulldogs finished sixth overall, in a meet that featured at least 20 other schools. Brebeuf Jesuit, the organizing school, won both team titles.
Will Johnson was the leading scorer individually for the Bulldogs, finishing top 3 in both of his individual events. He was just out touched in both the 50 and 100 Free putting up quality times in both. Emi Lopez (100 Free) and Ciaran Tyrer (100 Fly and 100 Breaststroke) both finished in the top 8 individually with Matt Tekulve also scoring as an individual in the 200 Free and 100 Back.
For the Lady Bulldogs, Sarah Bedel was the top scorer, placing eighth in the 100 Breaststroke and 14th in the 200 IM. Isabel Raab (100 Fly and 50 Free), Taylor Blanton (100 Back), and Ava Obermeyer (500 Free) wrapped up the scoring individually for the girls.
TEAM RESULTS
Boys
- Brebeuf Jesuit
- Cathedral
- Guerin Catholic
- Bishop Chatard
- Cardinal Ritter
- Batesville
- Herron
- Central Catholic
- International
- Heritage Christian
- University
- Roncalli
- Scecina Memorial
- Oldenburg Academy
- Indianapolis Shortridge
- Purdue Polytechnic
- Park Tudor
- Lapel
- South Ripley
- Covenant Christian
Girls
- Brebeuf Jesuit 361
- Cathedral 263
- Bishop Chatard 259
- Guerin Catholic 200
- Heritage Christian 189
- Roncalli 159
- Central Catholic 153
- Herron 125
- Park Tudor 121
- Batesville 93
- Cardinal Ritter 91
- South Ripley 91
- International 52
- University 41
- Shortridge 35
- Covenant Christian 25
- Scecina Memorial 16
- Lapel 3
- Oldenburg Academy 2
- Purdue Polytechnic
UP NEXT
The Lady Bulldogs will be competing in the IHSAA sectional Thursday for preliminaries and Saturday for finals. The sectional is hosted by Columbus North. The Bulldogs will be competing at the IHSAA sectional at East Central Feb. 16 and 18.
-Information provided.
