INDIANAPOLIS – For the final regular season competition, BHS swimmers took a trip north to participate in the Schools with No Pools Invitational, hosted at the IU Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI.

“We’re so glad to be invited to this invitational,” Coach McMullen said. “It gives our kids an opportunity to swim at the Nat and continue to improve, especially this late in the year.”

The Lady Bulldogs raced to a 10th place finish and the Bulldogs finished sixth overall, in a meet that featured at least 20 other schools. Brebeuf Jesuit, the organizing school, won both team titles.

Will Johnson was the leading scorer individually for the Bulldogs, finishing top 3 in both of his individual events. He was just out touched in both the 50 and 100 Free putting up quality times in both. Emi Lopez (100 Free) and Ciaran Tyrer (100 Fly and 100 Breaststroke) both finished in the top 8 individually with Matt Tekulve also scoring as an individual in the 200 Free and 100 Back.

For the Lady Bulldogs, Sarah Bedel was the top scorer, placing eighth in the 100 Breaststroke and 14th in the 200 IM. Isabel Raab (100 Fly and 50 Free), Taylor Blanton (100 Back), and Ava Obermeyer (500 Free) wrapped up the scoring individually for the girls.

TEAM RESULTS

Boys

  1. Brebeuf Jesuit
  2. Cathedral
  3. Guerin Catholic
  4. Bishop Chatard
  5. Cardinal Ritter
  6. Batesville
  7. Herron
  8. Central Catholic
  9. International
  10. Heritage Christian
  11. University
  12. Roncalli
  13. Scecina Memorial
  14. Oldenburg Academy
  15. Indianapolis Shortridge
  16. Purdue Polytechnic
  17. Park Tudor
  18. Lapel
  19. South Ripley
  20. Covenant Christian

Girls

  1. Brebeuf Jesuit 361
  2. Cathedral 263
  3. Bishop Chatard 259
  4. Guerin Catholic 200
  5. Heritage Christian 189
  6. Roncalli 159
  7. Central Catholic 153
  8. Herron 125
  9. Park Tudor 121
  10. Batesville 93
  11. Cardinal Ritter 91
  12. South Ripley 91
  13. International 52
  14. University 41
  15. Shortridge 35
  16. Covenant Christian 25
  17. Scecina Memorial 16
  18. Lapel 3
  19. Oldenburg Academy 2
  20. Purdue Polytechnic

UP NEXT

The Lady Bulldogs will be competing in the IHSAA sectional Thursday for preliminaries and Saturday for finals. The sectional is hosted by Columbus North. The Bulldogs will be competing at the IHSAA sectional at East Central Feb. 16 and 18.

-Information provided.

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you