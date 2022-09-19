CARMEL - Batesville's cross country headed to Carmel for the Riverview Flashrock Invitational Saturday.
The Lady Bulldogs stepped up to the line at 9 a.m. with 18 other teams and 11 of them ranked in the top 30 of the state. With four girls running season bests and four running overall personal bests, the girls placed a very respectable 11th with 257 points. Second ranked Noblesville was the champion with 68 points beating third ranked Carmel who had 105 points.
Batesville was led by senior Avan Hanson who placed 43rd with a season best of 20:12, just outkicking freshman Lexiyne Harris who ran a personal best of 20:13. Sophie Myers was just behind them in 48th place at 20:17 (season best). Kaylynn Bedel was 65th (20:38) and Charlotte Trossman finished out the scoring for the Lady Bulldogs, placing 86th with a personal best of 21:10.
Others running for the Batesville included Megan Allgeier 101st (21:32), Kaylie Raver 127th (22:00), Bayleigh Demaree 158th (22:59 PB), Isabel Raab 166th (23:14), Samantha Adams 167th (23:17 PB), Madison Rahschulte 172nd (23:22 SB) and Ella Moster 183rd (24:31 SB).
The boys stepped up to the line next with a few less teams, a field of 15 teams, but 10 of those teams ranked in the top 23 of the state. It was definitely a tough race for the Bulldogs and they placed 15th. However, out of the nine boys that ran, there was one season best to go with three personal bests.
No. 1 Carmel was the champion with a low score of 36 points and fourth ranked Center Grove took the runner-up spot at 78 points.
Jake Chapman led the way for the Bulldogs placing 86th (17:42). Isaac Trossman was the second Bulldog to cross the finish line in 104th (18:01). Eli Loichinger ran a season best at 18:29 for 129th. The next three Bulldogs all ran personal bests - Cannon Clark (18:40) 131st, Deev Ranka (19:19) 144th, and Cash Myers (19:23) 145th. Paxton Harris was the next Dog to cross the line at 153rd (20:03), followed by Benjamin Adams, 156th (20:40) and Ethan Rahschulte 162nd (22:43).
-Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.