ST. LEON - Batesville High School girls and boys cross country teams competed at the 43rd East Central Invitational.
Batesville was in the first division and competed in the first two races of the morning. It was a change for the athletes to race in weather with low humidity and under 70 degree weather, but it was definitely welcomed. Although Batesville just raced two days prior at county, almost all ran personal bests for the season and several for their career.
Both the boys and the girls teams were crowned the meet champions for the Division 1. The Lady Bulldogs finished with 28 points to second place Taylor's 55 points.
The Bulldogs beat the field by 50 points with a score of 21 points with East Central coming in second at 71 points.
The Batesville uniform was also the first to cross the finish line in both races as Ava Hanson and Ean Loichinger led the way for the Bulldogs and were named the individual champions. Ava sprinted into the finish line about 14 seconds in front of second place finisher Rachel Campbell of East Central. Ava just missed breaking into the 19's as she crossed at 20:01. Sophomore Sophie Myers ran a career personal best and placed third (20:45), then Batesville flooded the line finishing 7-11 places. This group was led by Maria Lopez (21:05) with Madison Rahschulte (21:14), Megan Allgeier (21:33), Lily Pinckley (21:40) and Trysta Vierling (21:55) following.
For the boys, Ean Loichinger took command from the very beginning of the race and never looked back, racing into the finish line just under 17 at 16:59. The Bulldogs then took the next two spots as Benjamin Moster was just 5 second behind at 17:04, followed by Adam Hollowell (17:28).
The Dogs had two more in the top 10 and they were Daren Smith (18:01), sixth and Eli Loichinger (18:17) in ninth. Also earning awards by placing in the top 20 were Nathan Villani in 13th and Will Nuhring in 19th.
On the reserve side, Batesville girls dominated as all runners took the first spots 1-6, scoring the magical 15 points. They were led by Carley Pride (23:35) who was then followed by Katie Olsen, Ella Moster, Sarah Ripperger, Jada Eisert and Hope Kroen.
The boys also captured first place by just five points to the East Central Trojans 25-30. The boys were led by Kyler Daulton (19:11) with Landon Gutzwiller right behind him in second. Dillon Murray took fifth, Luke Nuhring eighth, Sean Callahan ninth and Elliott Mertz 12th.
Personal bests for the morning were Sophie Myers, Megan Allgeier, Ella Moster and Landon Gutzwiller.
-Information provided
