CONNERSVILLE – The Lady Bulldogs volleyball team traveled to Connersville to face the Lady Spartans.
In the junior varsity contest, Batesville cruised to the victory. Kaylin Hinners and Kaitlyn Sarringhaus lead the team in serving with both going 12-for-12. Kate Martin led the team in serve receive.
Batesville’s varsity team won in three sets by the scores of 25-9, 25-10 and 25-9. Cayman Werner was a fierce front row player and had several kills and Kylie Laker set the Lady Bulldog offense.
Batesville 3, Lawrenceburg 0
The Lady Bulldogs split with Lawrenceburg with varsity winning in three sets and junior varsity falling in two sets.
In the varsity match, the Lady Bulldogs won 25-22, 25-18 and 25-20.
Nikki Fox led the team in serving going 20-for-21 with four aces. She also had 18 digs. Kylie Laker and Cayman Werner led the team with 10 kills each. Kerigan Haskamp led the team in blocks with two.
The Batesville High School girls’ volleyball teams split wins with the Lawrenceburg Tigers.
In the junior varsity contest, the Lady Tigers won 25-18 and 25-18.
Kaylin Hinners led the serving going 11-for-11. Maggie Wilson had five kills and Kaylie Raver led the team in setting with nine assists.
Batesville’s freshman volleyball team defeated Lawrenceburg 25-19 and 25-19. Batesville won in two sets. Both sets ended with a score of 25-19.
Kaylin Hinners served 7-for-7 with one ace. Laura Schwegman served 8-for-8. Kaylie Raver had five kills. Isabelle Wonnell ended the evening error-free on offense.
