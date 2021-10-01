GREENSBURG – Greensburg hosted its 48th Annual Cross Country Invitational Thursday evening.
Batesville’s boys won the team title with 31 points. East Central was second with 58 followed by Greensburg 87, Franklin County 118, Bloomington Bobcats 130, Lawrenceburg 131, South Decatur 159 and North Decatur 214.
Ben Moster and Ean Loichinger went 1-2 to pace the Bulldogs to victory. Other finishers for Batesville included Daren Smith seventh, Jake Chapman ninth and Kyler Daulton 13th. Finishing the top 7 were Eli Loichinger in 30th and Benjamin Adams in 43rd (personal best time).
The Pirates placed third out of the 10 teams that raced. Sophomore Jake Hawkins was Greensburg top finisher. Hawkins came in fourth place overall in a time of 17:46. Sawyer Sanders was the 14th in 18:32 with teammate Cameron Schwartz taking 23rd in 19:15, his best time of the season.
Sophomore TJ Gorman ran 25th place in 19:33. Nate Murray crossed the finish line in 19:36 for 28th place. The next two finishers for Greensburg were freshmen Paxton Harris and Brayden Emery. Harris had a time of 19:48 for 32nd while Emery finished in 20:21 for 38th. Other Pirate finishers included Chase Tekulve (20:40), Bryant Merritt (20:54), Carson McCord (20:59), Wyatt Clifford (21:45), Vaughn Verzo 22:00 and Robert Browning (25:19).
For the Cougars, Trevor Newby ran 18:59 to place 19th. Josh Shouse finished in 20:07 followed by Chase Kalli 20:30, Donovan Hale 20:57, Bradley Walling 21:33, Tyler Hibberd 21:49.2 and Damian Jackson 21:49.9. In the junior varsity race, Jack Hamilton finished in 22:23 followed by Conner Newby 24:26 and Terry Redelman 24:44.
For the Chargers, Kaysar Bowles led the way with a time of 20:57. Adien O’Dell was right behind him in 20:59. Jack Cathey crossed the line in 21:26 followed by Owen Geis 22:14, Ryan Hancock 23:14, Mason Dimett 23:48, Adam Mack 24:04, Noah Weisenbach 24:36, Collin Bryant 31:48 and Caleb Bowles 31:48.
East Central edged Batesville 29-32 for the girls’ championship. Greensburg finished third with 80 followed by South Decatur 129, North Decatur 133 and Franklin County 160.
The Lady Trojans’ Rachel Campbell won the individual race in a time of 20:28.
Senior Emily Mangels led the Lady Pirates to a third place finish in the team standings. Mangels was 12th overall in 22:07. Freshman Tori Gauck had her best race of the season. She ran a personal best time of 22:13 for 14th. Teammate Tiffani Gramman was next for Greensburg taking 15th in 22:22. Sophomore Hannah Crowell placed 19th with a time of 23:18.
Malana Kramer recorded her fastest race of the year breaking 25 minutes for the first time in 2021. She placed 28th in 24:57. Ally Foster took 34th in 25:58. Sophie Nobbe was 39th in 26:21. Kylee Simpson ran a season best of 27:49, and freshman Allison Kunze had a time of 28:13.
Jenna Walton led North in 15th Place with a time of 22:27. Gracie Osting finished in 24:31 followed by Ellie Cox 26:08, Lauren Holloway 29:11, Cecilia Barber 30:01, Paige Wesseler 29:47 and Addie Gauck 29:59.
Kate Hamilton ran 24:20 to lead the way for the Lady Cougars, placing 24th. Bridget Nobbe finished in 24:44 followed by Brayley Sundal 26:14, Emma Gatewood 26:22, Maria Nobbe 26:42, Mary Schwering 26:44 and Kiley Best 28:15. In the junior varsity race, Elizabeth Flessner finished in 28:33 and Clair Schoettmer finished in 29:08.
