WEST HARRISON – Batesville traveled to Grand Oak Golf Course to take on East Central and Franklin County in the final tune-up before today’s sectional action.
The Lady Bulldogs edged Franklin County for the team title. Batesville finished with 180 followed by Franklin County 182 and East Central 233.
Batesville’s Emma Weiler led the way by carding a 39. Josie Meyer finished with 43 followed by Tori Harpring 49, Rhea Miller 55 and Madelyn Pohlman 56.
Molly Robison led East Central with a 46.
Nicole Mears led Franklin County with 41.
Sectional action is today at the Greensburg Country Club. First tee off is at 9 a.m.
