EDINBURGH – Timbergate Golf Course was the host for the 18-team Edinburgh Invitational on a cold and windy Saturday. Columbus North claimed the invitational team title with a score of 323.
Shelbyville finished second with 336, holding off Columbus East with 338. Bloomington North placed fourth with 356 and Batesville rounded out the top five with 358. Milan was sixth with 368 followed by Greensburg 369, Greenwood 369, Connersville 370, Franklin Central 371, Greenwood Christian 377, Lawrenceburg 389, Rossville 390, Martinsville 398, Edinburgh 406, Hauser 419, Trinity Lutheran 444 and Oldenburg Academy incomplete.
Columbus North’s William Davis was the medalist with a 75.
Batesville was paced by sophomore Jackson Day with an 81, good for fifth overall. Alec Bunselmeier carded 88. Leo Moody had 91. Logan Fletcher finished with 98 and Jackson Wanstrath was two shots back with 100.
Greensburg was led by Colten Schroeder with 86. Hunter Springmeyer carded 90. Abe Tebbe had a 96. Parker Phillips was a shot back with 97 and Brant Acra was another stroke back with 98.
“It was certainly a tough start to our season today. In my years of being a golf coach, I have never seen harsher conditions than what we experienced. The falling temperatures and severely high winds made for a very difficult day. It’s hard to take away a lot from this as we move forward; however, many teams that we’ll see again this year seemed to manage it a little better than we did. We’ll try to regroup and hopefully score closer to what we’re capable of in the coming weeks,” Greensburg Coach Bryce Mize said.
