FRANKLIN – Batesville’s girls track team finished what coach Lisa Gausman called “a great season” Tuesday at the 3A regional.
Although there were several personal bests throughout the night, the competition was tough.
The running events opened up with the 4x800-meter relay and the Bulldogs just missed advancing to the state meet by a little over a second as they placed fourth, running a 10-second PR and setting a new school record at 9 minutes, 45.68 seconds. Team members were Kaylie Raver, Ava Hanson, Katie Olsen and Megan Allgeier.
Madelyn Pohlman placed an impressive sixth place in the 200 dash with a PR run of 27.64.
Batesville’s other scorer and ribbon winner for the night was Katie Olsen, as she won her heat in the 400, running a personal best and placing eighth overall.
Other personal bests were:
• Kaylie Raver, Ava Hanson and Megan Allgeier-4x800 splits
• Kaylie Raver and Ava Hanson-4x400 splits
• Ella Moster-300 hurdles
• Carley Pride-400 (season personal best)
Many were very close to their PRs, Gausman said, who congratulated everyone who competed: Katie Bedel, Kaylie Raver, Ava Hanson, Katie Olsen, Megan Allgeier, Lily Pinckley, Carley Pride, Elena Kuisel, Lizzy Nobbe, Lily Meyer, Madelyn Pohlman, Ella Moster and alternates; Maria Lopez, Trysta Vierling and Cora Deputy.
“Congratulations on a great season!” Gausman said.
Batesville’s boys will compete at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Warren Central Regional.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.