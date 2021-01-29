COLUMBUS – Batesville’s girls basketball team wrapped up regular season play Tuesday with an 82-30 loss at Columbus East.
The Bulldogs dropped to 8-14 overall. The Olympians are 14-5.
Carley Pride led the way with 11 points, followed by Makayla Granger with seven.
JV action
Batesville’s junior varsity team finished its season with a 67-26 loss.
Ava Hanson was the team’s high scorer with nine points, and she also led in rebounds with six.
Other scorers for the Dogs were Olivia Raab and Kaylin Hinners with five; Madelyn Pohlman three; and Cora Deputy and Rhea Miller with two apiece.
The JV finishes the 2020-2021 season with a 5-13 record.
Up next
Batesville drew a bye in the 3A Rushville Sectional. The Bulldogs will play at 6 p.m. Friday against the winner of Lawrenceburg (10-8) and Connersville. Those two will square off Tuesday evening.
