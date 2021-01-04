VEVAY –The Batesville Lady Bulldogs picked up a 44-35 victory Saturday at Switzerland County.
"This was a good win for us," BHS coach Bryan Helvie said. "Coach (Mark) Boggs has a solid group of players. They were playing without one of their starters, but we were without a couple as well.”
The Bulldogs trailed 11-10 at the end of the first quarter, but bounced back to knot the score at 20 by halftime.
The third quarter proved to be the difference in the game. Batesville outscored the Lady Pacers 15-7 and took an eight-point lead into the final eight minutes.
Batesville improved to 5-8, while Switzerland County dropped to 9-2.
Stepping up for the Lady Bulldogs was junior forward Carley Pride. Pride finished with 22 points, including five 3-pointers. She was 7-of-10 shooting from the field to go along with three steals and three blocked shots.
Makayla Granger was second on the team in scoring with 12 points, while Sarah Ripperger led the team with 10 rebounds and four assists.
"It was a good offensive night for Carley, but we also got solid contributions from everyone that played," Helvie said. "It was just a good team win."
Batesville's junior varsity suffered a 38-36 overtime loss to the Lady Pacers.
Ava Hanson scored eight points in the loss, while Claire Saner had seven.
