4x800 relay

Kaylie Raver, Ava Hanson, Katie Olsen and Megan Allgeier became sectional champs on Tuesday in the 4x800 relay.

ST. LEON – Batesville’s girls track and field team took sectional runner-up honors by scoring 115 points to East Central’s 160 in the field of 13 teams. (Full results can be found on the IHSAA website or stuartroadingracing.com)

It finally felt like some spring weather for a track meet and the Bulldogs made the most of it. Although the night started off a little windy and hotter than we have been used to, by the middle of the night it was pretty perfect.

The Bulldogs have 10 of the 16 events advancing to regional competition next week. To advance automatically you need to place in the top three of the event, hit the state standards in your events, have another athlete scratch their advancement in your sectional and be the next best, or be one of the next four fastest times feeding into that regional. The Dogs had their only sectional champions at the beginning of the meet on the oval with the 4x800 team beating the field by almost 10 seconds with a time of 9:58.59. They were Kaylie Raver, Ava Hanson, Katie Olsen and Megan Allgeier.

Placing second and earning a spot at regionals were:

Lily Pinckley-1600 and 3200

Katie Olsen-400 and 4x400 relay

Madelyn Pohlman-200

Katie Bedel-pole vault

Kaylie Raver-4x400 relay

Ava Hanson-4x400 relay

Carley Pride-4x400 relay

Coming in third and also earning an automatic spot at regionals were:

Megan Allgeier-1600

Carley Pride-400

Kaylie Raver-800

Madelyn Pohlman-4x100 relay

Lily Meyer-4x100 relay

Lizzy Nobbe-4x100 relay

Elena Kuisel-4x400 relay

Also earning a spot at Regionals are: Elena Kuisel in the 200 as she placed fourth and someone ahead of her scratched out; and Ella Moster as she was fourth in the 300 hurdles, but her time was one of the next four fastest in the region.

Regional will be Tuesday at Franklin Community High School for a chance to advance to the state meet.

Fourth place:

Ava Hanson-800

Maria Lopez-3200

Georgie Doll-shot put

Fifth place:

Katie Bedel-shot put

Sixth place:

Elena Kuisel-pole vault

Eighth place:

Madelyn Pohlman-long jump

The Batesville boys will compete in sectional Thursday night at East Central with the field events starting at 5:30 and running at 6

