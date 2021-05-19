ST. LEON – Batesville’s girls track and field team took sectional runner-up honors by scoring 115 points to East Central’s 160 in the field of 13 teams. (Full results can be found on the IHSAA website or stuartroadingracing.com)
It finally felt like some spring weather for a track meet and the Bulldogs made the most of it. Although the night started off a little windy and hotter than we have been used to, by the middle of the night it was pretty perfect.
The Bulldogs have 10 of the 16 events advancing to regional competition next week. To advance automatically you need to place in the top three of the event, hit the state standards in your events, have another athlete scratch their advancement in your sectional and be the next best, or be one of the next four fastest times feeding into that regional. The Dogs had their only sectional champions at the beginning of the meet on the oval with the 4x800 team beating the field by almost 10 seconds with a time of 9:58.59. They were Kaylie Raver, Ava Hanson, Katie Olsen and Megan Allgeier.
Placing second and earning a spot at regionals were:
Lily Pinckley-1600 and 3200
Katie Olsen-400 and 4x400 relay
Madelyn Pohlman-200
Katie Bedel-pole vault
Kaylie Raver-4x400 relay
Ava Hanson-4x400 relay
Carley Pride-4x400 relay
Coming in third and also earning an automatic spot at regionals were:
Megan Allgeier-1600
Carley Pride-400
Kaylie Raver-800
Madelyn Pohlman-4x100 relay
Lily Meyer-4x100 relay
Lizzy Nobbe-4x100 relay
Elena Kuisel-4x400 relay
Also earning a spot at Regionals are: Elena Kuisel in the 200 as she placed fourth and someone ahead of her scratched out; and Ella Moster as she was fourth in the 300 hurdles, but her time was one of the next four fastest in the region.
Regional will be Tuesday at Franklin Community High School for a chance to advance to the state meet.
Fourth place:
Ava Hanson-800
Maria Lopez-3200
Georgie Doll-shot put
Fifth place:
Katie Bedel-shot put
Sixth place:
Elena Kuisel-pole vault
Eighth place:
Madelyn Pohlman-long jump
The Batesville boys will compete in sectional Thursday night at East Central with the field events starting at 5:30 and running at 6
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.