CONNERSVILLE – Batesville’s girls basketball team earned a narrow conference road win Tuesday.
The Bulldogs beat Connersville 52-50. They’re now 8-11 overall and 3-3 in the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference.
Connersville dropped to 5-8 and 1-3.
JV action
Batesville’s JV girls played a very solid game, with everyone contributing in a 42-21 victory.
High scorer was Ava Hanson with 10. She also led in rebounds with seven.
Kaylin Hinners and Olivia Raab led in steals, both with five.
Other scorers for the Bulldogs were: Madelyn Pohlman and Kaylin Hinners with six; Claire Saner and Renee Lecher with four; Delaney McGuire with three; Billie Puente, Olivia Raab, Rhea Miller and Madison Wanstrath with two; and Alyssa Nobbe with one.
Up next
The C team will take on South Dearborn Friday night at home, while the JV and varsity will host Greensburg Saturday afternoon. The JV game tips at noon.
