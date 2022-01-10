INDIANAPOLIS - Batesville wrestling opened 2022 by competing at the Bishop Chatard 6-way.
The Bulldogs were able to improve on their season record by going 3-2 in the tournament.
Batesville opened the meet losing to the host team Bishop Chatard 52-9, despite having some close individual matches. Tacoma Nicholas picked up a pin while Josh Mobley won in an 8-4 decision.
The Bulldogs bounced back with every wrestler competing getting a win by pin or forfeit leading to a 60-12 victory. Nicholas, David Maher, Damien Dance, Parker Glandon, Mobley, Jy'lil Chappell, Chase Hamilton, and Max Amberger won by pin while Alex Murphy and Christian Garcia won by forfeit.
Batesville next lost to the No. 6 Class 2A Owen Valley 53-22. Winning for the Bulldogs were Murphy with a 23-10 major decision while Glandon, Mobley, and Amberger won by pin.
The Bulldogs were able to win in the fourth round with a 36-27 victory over Fountain Central. Nicholas, Mobley and Chappell won by pin while Hamilton, Garcia, and Amberger won by forfeit.
Batesville got its third victory in the final round with a 36-33 victory over North Putman. Seven out of nine Bulldogs were victorious with Murphy, Nicholas, Hamilton, Garcia, and Amberger winning by pin while Maher won 2-0 and Mobley won 5-2.
Josh Mobley led the team with a 5-0 record with three pins and two hard fought decisions victories. Tacoma Nicholas and Max Amberger went 4-1. Nicholas had four pins while Amberger had three pins.
The Bulldogs record moves to 19-8 as they travel to Greensburg on Tuesday for their final EIAC dual of the season.
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.