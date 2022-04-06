BATESVILLE – The Bulldogs golf team hosted Lawrenceburg and Oldenburg Academy at Hillcrest on the front nine. Batesville won the team title with 180. Lawrenceburg was next with 187 and the Twisters finished with 228.
Lawrenceburg’s Rylan Erfman was the meet medalist with a six-over-par 41.
Jackson Wanstrath and Jackson Day led the way for the Bulldogs, both carding 44.
Leo Moody was a shot back with 45.
Logan Fletcher finished with 47.
Kyle Williamson and Ian Carpenter both carded a 48.
Henry Koehne was another shot back with 49 and Alec Bunselmeier finished with 58.
For Oldenburg, Brett Wagner led the way with 47. Ben Ruter had a 56, followed by Cale Johanningman 57 and Carson Ruter 68.
Following Erfman’s 41 for the Tigers was Cameron Williams with 43. Landon Bartlett carded 50 followed by Brendon Bushman 53, Ben Schmidt 54, Charlie Tufts 55, Seth Merkel 59 and Cameron Boyce 64.
Batesville returns to action at 1 p.m. Saturday at The Greenwood Woodsman Invitational at The Legends in Franklin.
