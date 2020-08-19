The Batesville Lady Bulldogs were victorious in a 3-way match with Jennings County and Milan at Kelly’s Hidden Acres Golf Course in Milan. Batesville shot 174. Jennings County finished with 195 and Milan was incomplete.
Emma Weiler was meet medalist with a 36. Madelyn Pohlman bettered her previous career best by five strokes shooting a 46. Other scores for Batesville were Josie Meyer 44, Tori Harpring 48, Rhea Miller 54 and Chloe Murphy 57.
Leading Jennings County with a 40 was Sophia Curry. Leading Milan was Cami Prather with a 62.
The Lady Bulldogs suffered their first loss of the season at the hand of No. 8 Columbus North at the difficult Harrison Lakes Country Club. The Lady Bull Dogs finished with 153 followed by Batesville with 197.
Nathaly Munica was the match medalist with a 3-under par 33.
Batesville scores were Emma Weiler 40, Josie Meyer 49, Tori Harpring 55, Rhea Miller 60, Madelyn Pohlman 53 and Chloe Murphy 60.
