INDIANAPOLIS - The Batesville track and field team started Spring Break with an indoor meet at the University of Indianapolis, giving the athletes another chance to qualify for the Hoosier State Relays at IU Bloomington March 25.
To qualify for the state meet, an athlete's time or distance must be in the top 24 overall throughout the state in all events except high jump and pole vault. Those two events take the top 18. Batesville will know March 19 how many athletes have qualified.
At UIndy, nearly every individual event had around 40 competitors. Each relay had 20 teams. The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs put up some solid performances in many events and there were also several personal best performances.
Placing in the top 10 at UIndy were:
- Ava Hanson-high jump, sixth place (4-10)
- Hudson Kohlman and Cannon Clark-high jump, ninth place (5-7)
- Nadine Davis-pole vault, 10th place (8-0)
- Girls 4 x 800m relay of Kaylie Raver, Kaylynn Bedel, Ava Hanson and Megan Allgeier, fifth place (10:32.01)
- Girls 4 x 200m relay team of Lizzy Nobbe, Elena Kuisel, Madelynb Pohlman and Katie Lipps, seventh place (1:54.94)
- Girls Distance Medley Relay team of Emma Weiler, Addison Luers, Kaylie Raver and Megan Allgeier, seventh place (14:07.71)
- Girls 4 x 400m relay team of Addison Luers, Ava Hanson, Sophie Myers and Kamryn Dozier, eighth place (4:30.12)
- Boys 4 x 800m relay team of Cannon Clark, Jaden Basler, Isaac Trossman and Jake Chapman, eighth place (9:12.37)
- Boys Distance Medley Relay team of Cannon Clark, Deev Ranka, Isaac Trossman and Jake Chapman, eighth place (11:46.91)
Performing personal bests were:
- Cannon Clark-high jump and split on the 4 x 800m relay
- Brock Mahon-shot put
- Carson Meyer-shot put
- Ava Hanson-high jump (tied)
- 4 x 400m relay splits-Sophie Myers, Blake Hornberger and Noah Davis
- 400 split in the DMR-Addison Luers
- 1600m split in the DMR-Jake Chapman
- 4 x 200m relay splits-Lizzy Nobbe, Katie Lipps, Blake Hornberger and Mathias Davalos
- Both the girls and the boys overall 4 x 800m relay times
- The boys overall 4 x 400m relay time
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.