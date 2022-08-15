TERRE HAUTE - Batesville High School Cross Country opened up the 2022 season Saturday, leaving before the sun came up to head to a huge invitational in Terre Haute at the Lavern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course.
This definitely isn't an easy way to start off a season as the girls competed against 32 teams with 328 runners standing at the start line and the boys had 37 teams with 345 individuals competing.
More than half of the teams are 4A or 5A schools. The girls started off the morning as their race began at 9 a.m. The temperatures and humidity was much better than it has been, making for a much more pleasant race than usual on this pretty tough course.
The Lady Bulldogs had a nice little pack with the top six girls finishing less than a minute from each other. BHS runners were led by sophomore Kaylynn Bedel placing 40th overall (21:23). She was followed by her teammates seniors Sophie Myers 56th (21:43) and Ava Hanson 61st (21:51). They were followed closely by junior Kaylie Raver 68th (21:56) and freshman Lexiyne Harris 74th (22:02). Junior Megan Allgeier finished out that little pack in 85th (22:13). Finishing out the top seven for the girls was freshman Charlotte Trossman placing 112th (22:50).
This performance gave the girls an overall finishing of 10th.
The boys raced right after the girls against a super tough field of runners with more than 80 boys running under 18:00. The Bulldogs were led by sophomore Jake Chapman in 110th (18:21). He was followed closely by sophomore Isaac Trossman at 135th (18:38) and junior Eli Loichinger was third for the Dogs at 190th (19:19). Finishing out the top seven were freshman Cash Myers 251st (20:34), sophomore Deev Ranka 258th (20:51), junior Benjamin Adams 264th (21:09) and sophomore Paxton Harris 270th (21:20).
Batesville had several individuals start off their season with personal bests and they were Bayleigh Demaree, Isaac Trossman and Ethan Rahschulte.
Batesville will stay close this week and compete in a much smaller meet with just four teams. The Bulldogs will compete against Greensburg, North Decatur and South Decatur. This year's meet is hosted by North Decatur and will be run at 5 p.m. Thursday at North Branch Golf Course.
-Information provided
