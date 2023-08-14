TERRE HAUTE - The Batesville cross country teams opened up the season at the Valley Cross Kickoff in Terre Haute Saturday. It was a huge invitational with more than 300 runners in the girls race and nearly 400 in the boys race, making up close to 40 teams in each race.
The morning was hot and muggy, but the runners battled through to conditions.
Batesville placed 25th out of 39 teams for the boys and the Lady Bulldogs were 17th out of 35.
On the boys side, Jake Chapman led the charge for the Bulldogs with a time of 18:19 in 102nd place. Isaac Trossman came in second for the Dogs (18:56), followed closely by Jaden Basler (19:09) and Cannon Clark (19:43). Finishing out the top 7 for the boys were Deev Ranka (20:12), Benjamin Adams (20:19) and Ethan Rahshulte (20:32).
One the girls side, it was Lexiyne Harris leading the Lady Bulldogs, placing 32nd overall with a time of 21:16. Kaylynn Bedel was next for Batesville, placing 53rd (21:47) with Kaylie Raver not far behind in 67th (22:20). Finishing out the top 7 were Megan Allgeier (23:43), Charlotte Trossman (24:23), Isabel Raab (25:07) and Sam Adams (26:06).
Batesville's next meet is Thursday, a 4-way meet against North Decatur, Greensburg and and host South Decatur.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.