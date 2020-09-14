INDIANAPOLIS - The Batesville cross country teams traveled to Ben Davis for an 18-team invitational Saturday.
Batesville had four athletes finishing in the top 20 of the race, eight runners racing through with an all time personal best time and many others running the best time for the season.
The Lady Bulldogs were beaten by fifth ranked Zionsville who scored 66 points with sixth ranked Franklin Central at 70 and 12th ranked Brownsburg at 76. Also just in front of Batesville at 109 points was Center Grove (25th ranked) with the Bulldogs securing fifth place at 121 points.
Leading the way for the Lady Bulldogs was Ava Hanson crossing in 11th (19:46) and Sophie Myers, 20th (20:21) with Maria Lopez closely behind in 24th (20:25). Then a nice pack of Bulldogs crossed the line in 32nd, 24th and 36th respectively. They were Madison Rahschulte (20:56), Lily Pinckley (21:00) and Megan Allgeier (21:04). Trysta Vierling finished 46th place (22:02).
The Bulldogs, also placing fifth, were beat by 10th ranked Zionsville with 47 points. Just behind them was Franklin Central (eighth ranked) at 51 points, Brownsburg (23rd ranked) with 76 points and Ben Davis at 119 points.
The Bulldogs were led by Ean Loichinger fighting to the finish in 11th place (16:38) and followed closely by teammate Benjamin Moster in 15th place (16:43). Next for the Bulldogs was Adam Hollowell placing 27th (17:07). Batesville had a nice pack of four competing to the finish line getting 44th, 45th, 46th and 48th place. They were Daren Smith (18:01), Nathan Villani (18:03), Will Nuhring (18:05) and Eli Loichinger (18:06).
Although the JV was not scored, Batesville was led by Carley Pride for the girls getting 20th (23:35) and Kyler Daulton in 24th (18:56) and Landon Gutzwiller right behind him in 25th (19:02) for the boys.
-Information provided
