BLOOMINGTON – Batesville closed out the 2022 indoor track season at the Hoosier State Relays at the Gladstein Fieldhouse at Indiana University. This indoor state meet was separated into two classes and Batesville competed in the 1A-3A. Batesville took 29 athletes to this meet, qualifying in 12 events.
Batesville placed in four of those 12 events on the day. The athletes finished in the top eight and received medals for their efforts.
The Lady Bulldog 4x800 relay team of Megan Allgeier, Kaylynn Bedel, Lily Pinckley and Kaylie Raver placed fifth.
The Bulldog distance medley relay team of Ean Loichinger, Vonley Hund, Daren Smith and Benjamin Moster placed seventh. The Bulldog 4x400 relay team of Eli Pierson, Loichinger, Hund and Moster placed seventh.
The Lady Bulldog distance medley relay team of Allgeier, Katie Olsen, Raver and Bedel finished eighth.
Other state qualifiers for Batesville included
Those that qualified were:Veronica King – Shot Put; Alex Murphy – Pole Vault; Deacon Hamilton – 60m Hurdles; Lily Pinckley and Jake Chapman – 3200m run; Girls 4 x 200m Relay-Lily Meyer, Lizzy Nobbe, Ella Moster, Madelyn Pohlman (alternates: Billie Puente, Olivia Hilbert, Cora Deputy, Katie Olsen); Girls 4 x 400m Relay-Katie Olsen, Cora Deputy, Ella Moster, Madelyn Pohlman (alternates: Megan Allgeier, Billie Puente, Kaylie Raver, Lizzy Nobbe); and Boys 4 x 800m Relay-Will Nuhring, Kyler Daulton, Jake Chapman, Isaac Trossman (alternates: Ean Loichinger, Benjamin Moster, Daren Smith, Benjamin Adams).
Batesville opens the regular season April 7 against Greensburg.
