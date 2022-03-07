ST. LEON – East Central High School hosted a 12-team indoor invitational Saturday. This was not a team scored event, but an opportunity to give individuals a chance to compete in various events and try to qualify for the indoor state meet held at Indiana University March 26.
There are several more weeks in various places that will hold these qualifying meets and athletes will know if they qualify by Tuesday, March 22. To qualify, their time/distance needs to be in the top 24 performances in the state.
Batesville had many that performed very well and placed in the top 6 of their event.
Overall Champions were Benjamin Moster-800m run (2:10.14), Kaylie Raver-800m run (2:38.48), Kaylynn Bedel-3200m run (12:36.52) and the boys 4 x 800 relay team of Ean Loichinger, Jake Chapman, Daren Smith and Benjamin Moster (8:59.6) – just missing the indoor record by .43 of a second.
Taking the runner up positions were Deacon Hamilton-55m hurdles; Ean Loichinger-800m run; Jake Chapman-3200m run; the girls 4 x 800, relay team of Kaylie Raver, Megan Allgeier, Emma Weiler and Kaylynn Bedel; the girls sprint medley relay of Lizzy Nobbe, Cora Deputy, Katie Olsen and Madelyn Pohlman; the girls 4 x 400m relay team of Kaylie Raver, Madelyn Pohlman, Carley Pride and Katie Olsen; and the boys 4 x 400m relay team of Vonley Hund, Ean Loichinger, Daren Smith and Benjamin Moster
Third places finishes went to Deacon Hamilton-long jump, Alex Murphy-pole vault, Madelyn Pohlman-200m dash and Megan Allgeier-800m run.
Fourth places finishes were Daren Smith-800m run; Lily Meyer-55m dash; Veronica King-shot put; and the boys sprint medley relay of Jy’lil Chappell, Deacon Hamiltion, Alex Murphy, Vonley Hund.
Fifth place performances were Gage Pohlman and Cora Deputy-55m hurdles; Cora Deputy-high jump; Lizzy Nobbe-long jump; Elena Kuisel-pole vault; and the boys second 4 x 400m relay team of Will Nuhring, Isaac Trossman, Tyler Bedel and Gage Pohlman.
Sixth place went to Vonley Hund-200m dash, Hudson Kohlman and Ayden Eckstein-tied in high jump and Emma Weiler-800m run.
Batesville will compete this Friday at UIndy at a state qualifying meet.
Information provided
