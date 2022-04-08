GREENSBURG - Batesville opened up their outdoor season on a cold, rainy Thursday at Greensburg. Conditions went from cold and cloudy to rain to even sleet pellets. By the end, the sun came out and revealed a rainbow and complete the full circle of spring weather in Indiana.
Through all those challenges, Batesville was able to pick up a pair of victories.
The Lady Bulldogs defeated the Lady Pirates 77-48, with 10 first place finishes in the 16 events.
The Bulldogs defeated the Pirates 80-39, with 12 event wins including the 4x400 winning by less than 1/2 a second as Benjamin Moster pulled out the win for Batesville at the finish line.
Batesville first place finisher:
- Madelyn Pohlman-100m dash (13.1)
- Katie Olsen-400m dash (1:04)
- Ella Moster-300m hurdles (52.7)
- Kaylie Raver-800m run (2:40)
- Emma Weiler-1600m run (6:24)
- Kaylynn Bedel-3200m run (12:00.5)
- Cora Deputy-high jump (4'4")
- Eli Pierson-100m dash (11.0) and 200m dash (23.0)
- Gage Pohlman-110m hurdles (19.3) and 300m hurdles (48.2)
- Ean Loichinger-800m run (2:17.5)
- Benjamin Moster- 1600m run (5:03.2)
- Daren Smith-400m dash (55.2)
- Jake Chapman-3200m run (11:52)
- Chase Hamilton-Discus (109'8")
- Both 4 x 100m relay teams of: Madelyn Pohlman, Lily Meyer, Lizzy Nobbe, Ella Moster (53.7) and Vonley Hund, Alex Murphy, Jy'lil Chappell and Eli Pierson (46.9)
- Both 4 x 400m relay teams of: Madelyn Pohlman, Ella Moster, Carley Pride, Katie Olsen (4:43.4) and Ean Loichinger, Daren Smith, Kasin Hughes and Benjamin Moster (3:49.5)
- Both 4 x 800m relay teams of: Megan Allgeier, Kaylynn Bedel, Lily Pinckley, Kaylie Raver (10:53.2) and Ean Loichinger, Daren Smith, Jake Chapman and Benjamin Moster (9:33)
Batesville second place finishers:
- Ella Moster-100 hurdles
- Lily Meyer-100m dash
- Megan Allgeier-1600m run and 800m run
- Madelyn Pohlman-200m dash
- Lily Pinckley-3200m run
- Lizzy Nobbe-long jump
- Vonley Hund-400m dash
- Cole Rudolf-110m hurdles
- Isaac Trossman-1600m run
- Conner Ertel-300m hurdles
- Kyler Daulton-3200m run
- Kasin Hughes-high jump
Batesville third place finishers:
- Cora Deputy-100m hurdles and 300m hurdles
- Lizzy Nobbe-100m dash and 200m dash
- Veronica King-discus
- Carley Pride-high jump
- Ean Loichinger-400m dash
- Will Nuhring-800m run
- Brock Mahon-discus
Batesville returns to action at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Franklin County.
