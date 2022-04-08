GREENSBURG - Batesville opened up their outdoor season on a cold, rainy Thursday at Greensburg. Conditions went from cold and cloudy to rain to even sleet pellets. By the end, the sun came out and revealed a rainbow and complete the full circle of spring weather in Indiana.

Through all those challenges, Batesville was able to pick up a pair of victories.

The Lady Bulldogs defeated the Lady Pirates 77-48, with 10 first place finishes in the 16 events.

The Bulldogs defeated the Pirates 80-39, with 12 event wins including the 4x400 winning by less than 1/2 a second as Benjamin Moster pulled out the win for Batesville at the finish line.

Batesville first place finisher:

  • Madelyn Pohlman-100m dash (13.1)
  • Katie Olsen-400m dash (1:04)
  • Ella Moster-300m hurdles (52.7)
  • Kaylie Raver-800m run (2:40)
  • Emma Weiler-1600m run (6:24)
  • Kaylynn Bedel-3200m run (12:00.5)
  • Cora Deputy-high jump (4'4")
  • Eli Pierson-100m dash (11.0) and 200m dash (23.0)
  • Gage Pohlman-110m hurdles (19.3) and 300m hurdles (48.2)
  • Ean Loichinger-800m run (2:17.5)
  • Benjamin Moster- 1600m run (5:03.2)
  • Daren Smith-400m dash (55.2)
  • Jake Chapman-3200m run (11:52)
  • Chase Hamilton-Discus (109'8")
  • Both 4 x 100m relay teams of: Madelyn Pohlman, Lily Meyer, Lizzy Nobbe, Ella Moster (53.7) and Vonley Hund, Alex Murphy, Jy'lil Chappell and Eli Pierson (46.9)
  • Both 4 x 400m relay teams of: Madelyn Pohlman, Ella Moster, Carley Pride, Katie Olsen (4:43.4) and Ean Loichinger, Daren Smith, Kasin Hughes and Benjamin Moster (3:49.5)
  • Both 4 x 800m relay teams of: Megan Allgeier, Kaylynn Bedel, Lily Pinckley, Kaylie Raver (10:53.2) and Ean Loichinger, Daren Smith, Jake Chapman and Benjamin Moster (9:33)

Batesville second place finishers:

  • Ella Moster-100 hurdles
  • Lily Meyer-100m dash
  • Megan Allgeier-1600m run and 800m run
  • Madelyn Pohlman-200m dash
  • Lily Pinckley-3200m run
  • Lizzy Nobbe-long jump
  • Vonley Hund-400m dash
  • Cole Rudolf-110m hurdles
  • Isaac Trossman-1600m run
  • Conner Ertel-300m hurdles
  • Kyler Daulton-3200m run
  • Kasin Hughes-high jump

Batesville third place finishers:

  • Cora Deputy-100m hurdles and 300m hurdles
  • Lizzy Nobbe-100m dash and 200m dash
  • Veronica King-discus
  • Carley Pride-high jump
  • Ean Loichinger-400m dash
  • Will Nuhring-800m run
  • Brock Mahon-discus

Batesville returns to action at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Franklin County. 

