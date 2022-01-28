INDIANAPOLIS - The Batesville high school swimming teams traveled to the IU Natatorium at IUPUI to compete in the Brebeuf Schools with No Pools invitational on Tuesday.
Due to COVID restrictions at IUPUI, the meet in 2021 was cancelled and the Bulldogs were excited to once again walk on deck at the historic natatorium.
Combined, the Bulldogs swam 54 events and still, at this point in the season, were swimming fast with 19 personal bests and four season bests.
One of the top swims from the boy’s meet came out of Benjamin Moster, who once again won the 100 breaststroke at this invitational, breaking into a season best time of a 1:04.80.
William Johnson was also able to come away with a victory for the Bulldogs, touching first in the 100 Free, after being out touched in the 50 free by just 0.5 seconds (and 0.3 out of second) finishing fourth overall.
Also scoring individually for the boy’s team were Sean Callahan (4th, 200 Free; 3rd, 500 Free), Moster (6th, 200 IM), Ciaran Tyrer (10th, 100 Fly; 7th, 100 Breast), Joseph Shroder (9th, 100 Free), Derek VanSickle (14th, 100 Breast), Matt Tekulve (14th, 200 Free).
The Bulldogs finished in fourth (200 Medley), sixth (200 Free) and second (400 Free) in the relays.
Overall, the boys finished in the same spot as two years ago, but added points to their total.
The Lady Bulldogs also had a tremendous meet with six individuals scoring for the team, maintaining their place in the overall scoring from two years ago too, while also increasing the overall point total.
Maria Lopez led the way in individual scoring with a sixth and 10th place finish in the 100 Fly and 200 IM respectively.
Other individuals scoring included Sarah Bedel (7th, 100 Breast), Lilly Wonnell (14th, 500 Free; 16th, 200 IM), Taylor Blanton (14th, 100 Back), Isabel Raab (14th, 100 Fly), Ava Obermeyer (16th, 200 Free and 500 Free).
The Lady Bulldogs' relays finished in seventh (Medley), seventh (200 Free) and ninth (400 Free) to cap off the night.
TEAM SCORES
Boys
Brebeuf 315, Bishop Chatard 291, Cathedral 286, Batesville 223, Cardinal Ritter 207, Guerin Catholic 199, University 138, International 108, Roncalli 107, Heritage Christian 81, Park Tudor 61, Oldenburg Academy 56, Herron 43, Owen Valley 30, Covenant Christian 22, Scecina 20, South Ripley 10 and Lafayette Central 2.
Girls
Brebeuf 343, Guerin Catholic 248, Bishop Chatard 245, Cathedral 227, Heritage Christian 202, Roncalli 188, Lafayette Central Catholic 116, Batesville 110, Herron 90, International 71, Cardinal Ritter 62, Park Tudor 54, Oldenburg Academy 52, University and Greenwood Christian 43, Owen Valley 33, South Ripley 30 and Scecina 30.
BULLDOG WINNERS
Boys
William Johnson — 100 Free
Benjamin Moster — 100 Breaststroke
UP NEXT
The Batesville Bulldogs swim team will be splitting the remainder of the season as they prepare for sectional at Columbus North on Feb. 3 and 5 for the girls and Feb. 17and 19 for the boys.
