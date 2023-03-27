BLOOMINGTON – Batesville had five relays and three individuals qualify and compete at the Hoosier State Relays at Indiana University. Each event had 24 athletes or relay teams.
The Lady Bulldogs 4x800m relay of Kaylie Raver, Kaylynn Bedel, Ava Hanson and Megan Allgeier drop an incredible :27.71 seconds off their seed time, placing them eighth overall and state medals (10:04.30).
Ayden Eckstein also jumped a 2-inch personal best, clearing 6-0, giving him a podium finish of eighth place.
Deacon Hamilton dropped nearly a tenth of a second in the 60m hurdles from his prior time to place 15th place (:09.16).
Ava Hanson jumped a personal best in the high jump by an inch, clearing 4-11 to give her a 12th place finish.
The girls 4x200m relay team of Madeline Pohlman, Kamryn Dozier, Cora Deputy and Lizzy Nobbe had an unfortunate tie up on a handoff that hurt their time, but they ran hard, according to Coach Gausman.
The girls Distance Medley Relay team of Emma Weiler, Kaylie Raver, Kaylynn Bedel and Megan Allgeier dropped :22 seconds from their seed time and gave them a 13th place finish (14:07.71).
The girls 4x400m relay team of Sophie Myers, Madelyn Pohlman, Kamryn Dozier and Ava Hanson finished just .5 seconds from eighth place, but dropped eight seconds from their seed time (4:19.40).
The boys 4x400m relay team of Deev Ranka, Gage Pohlman, Jake Chapman and Blake Hornberger ran almost :10.5 seconds faster than their seed time and gave them an 11th place overall finish (3:39.65).
Overall, Batesville had nine personal best performances.
Batesville’s first outdoor meet will be a dual meet at Greensburg April 6. Action begins at 5 p.m.
