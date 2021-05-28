WEST HARRISON – East Central outdueled Batesville during Thursday’s EIAC match.

The Trojans shot a 182 at Grand Oak Golf Course, while the Bulldogs came in with a 199.

BHS senior Dean Campbell picked up medalist honors after carding a seven-over 43.

Other scores for the Bulldogs were Jack Abplanalp 50, Austin Pohlman 53, Jackson Wanstrath 53, Logan Fletcher 55 and Leo Moody 56.

Batesville’s record is now 33-35 this season.

The squad will return to action June 4 at the Greensburg Sectional.

