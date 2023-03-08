ST. LEON - East Central hosted the EC Indoor Hoosier State Relay Qualifying Meet. The meet is not a team-scored event, but an opportunity for athletes to try to get a distance or time to qualify for the Hoosier State Relay at IU Bloomington March 25.
Batesville
Batesville's Nadine Davis was an individual champion as she came in first in pole vault with a height of 8-0. The other champions of the day was the Sprint Medley Relay Team (1:57.10) of Kameryn Dozier, Elena Kuisel, Katie Lipps and Madelyn Pohlman.
Second place
- Jake Chapman-800m run (2:14.9)
- Girls 4x800m relay (10:38.9)-Emma Weiler, Kaylynn Bedel, Ava Hanson and Megan Allgeier
- Girls 4x400m relay (4:27.67)-Megan Allgeier, Ava Hanson, Kaylie Raver and Kameryn Dozier
- Girls Sprint Medley Relay "B" Team (2:00.65)-Lizzy Nobbe, Nadine Davis, Alba Garcia-Villena, Addison Luers
Third place
- Gage Pohlman-55m Hurdles (:09.31)
- Hudson Kohlman-Pole Vault (9-6)
- Ava Hanson-High Jump (4-8)
- Ayden Eckstein-High Jump (5-10)
- Cora Deputy-55m Hurdles (:10.63)
- Boys 4x800m Relay (9:32.61)-Cannon Clark, Deev Ranka, Benjamin Adams and Jake Chapman
- Boys 4x400m relay (3:59.84)-Gage Pohlman, Noah Davis, Deev Ranka, Blake Hornberger
- Boys Sprint Medley relay (1:44.76)-Brock Mahon, Will Westerfeld, Deev Ranka and Blake Hornberger
Fourth place
- Dylan Comer-Long Jump (17-7.75)
- Ella Carpenter-High Jump (4-6)
- Hudson Kohlman-High Jump (5-6)
- Alba Garcia-Villena-55m Hurdles (:10.86)
- Girls 4 x 400m relay "B" team (4:40.5)-Addison Luers, Addyson Weiler, Emma Weiler and Sophie Myers
Fifth place
- Mathias Davalos and Ayden Eckstein-Long Jump (17-6.5)
- Cannon Clark-High Jump (5-2)
- Boys Sprint Medley (1:46.98)-Gage Pohlman, Mathias Davalos, Liam Stutz and Dylan Comer
Sixth place
- Brock Mahon-55m Dash (:07.17)
- Noah Davis-800m run (2:21)
- Katie Lipps-Long Jump (14-4.75)
- Lizzy Nobbe-55m Dash (:08.09)
- Bayleigh Demeree-800m run (2:54)
Seventh place
- Cora Davis-Pole Vault (7-0)
- Katie Lipps-200m dash (:29.47)
- Boys 4 x 400m relay "B" Team (4:17.83)-Jake Chapman, Benjamin Adams, Liam Stutz and Cannon Clark
Eighth place
- Blake Hornberger-200m dash (:26.61)
- Kameryn Dozier-Long Jump (14-3.5)
- Brock Mahon-Shot Put (40-4)
- Elena Kuisel-Pole Vault (6-6)
- Trenton Jordan-high Jump (5-0)
Batesville will have one more indoor meet this Friday to try to improve marks and times to qualify for the indoor state meet. To qualify, their performances must be in the top 24 overall across the state.
Rushville
The RCHS boys and girls track and field teams competed against several conference teams this past weekend at East Central.
The throwing squad led by sophomore Jenna Lawler started the meet off for the Lady Lions by placing three in the top seven in the 30-person field. Lawler placed second, Brittany Mahan fifth and Jocelyn Cain seventh.
Freshman Carly Senour placed third place in the long jump with a leap of 15-9, ranking her fifth in the state in the long jump preseason.
Other notable performances came from our sprint medley team of Raelyn Combs, Trisha Morgan, Indya Burnett and Senour placing third. Burnett also jumped to a near personal record in the high jump of 4-6 and the hurdle duo of Katie Ripberger and Trisha Morgan held on to a fifth and sixth place in the short hurdle race.
"I am very pleased with the limited team we took this weekend. These young ladies stepped up in a huge way against some tough competitors," Coach Tush said.
On the boys side, Trent Dyer led the way with a first place finish in the high jump, equaling his personal best with a jump of 6-0.
Other notable performances were Harper Miller in the short sprints placing eighth out of 45 sprinters and Jayden Roosa placing 10th in the 45-person shot put field. Senior Ryan Schindler and Chuck Sterret also had 7-8 finishes in the 2-mile to round out the day for the Lions.
