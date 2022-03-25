BATESVILLE — Batesville track coach Lisa Gausman and the Batesville track teams are preparing for another successful spring on the track.
One year ago, the Bulldogs were the EIAC champions, sectional champions and finished sixth out of 25 teams at the regional.
Last year, the Lady Bulldogs finished runner-up at the EIAC meet, runner-up at the sectional and 12th at the regional.
Coach Gausman said the preseason work by team members has been going very well. Batesville has competed in two indoor track meets already this year and the success from those has earned several athletes a berth in Saturday’s indoor state track meet at Indiana University.
Batesville has seven relay teams competing at the state meet. Also competing Saturday at IU are Deacon Hamilton in the 60 hurdles, Lily Pinckley and Jake Chapman in the 3200, Alex Murphy in the pole vault and Veronica King in the shot put.
Coach Gausman said there are 24 girls and 42 boys on the team. Batesville opens its season April 7 at Greensburg.
“Our goals are always to win county, conference and sectional, but no less than the top two. We also want to advance as many to the regional competition as possible and represent as many events as possible,” Coach Gausman said. “But, the ultimate goal is to get some individuals and relays to the state meet. We feel like we have several individuals, including Benjamin Moster that advanced to the state meet last year, and several relays that have a legit opportunity this year.”
“We have individually set goals and so far the work ethic and motivation has been present every day. I am excited for this Saturday and then to see the outdoor season unfold,” Coach Gausman added.
Some of the top returning point scorers for the team include seniors Vonley Hund, Ean Loichinger, Benjamin Moster, Alex Murphy, Eli Pierson, Daren Smith, Lily Meyer, Lily Pinckley, Katie Olsen, Carley Pride; juniors Cora Deputy, Lizzy Nobbe, Madelyn Pohlman; and sophomores Deacon Hamilton, Megan Allgeier, Elena Kuisel, Ella Moster and Kaylie Raver.
Some of the freshmen for Batesville have already had some success in the indoor season, including Jake Chapman, Hudson Kohlman, Jonathan Buschle, Gage Pohlman, Kaylynn Bedel and Veronica King. Other newcomers this season that have had early success include Connor Ertel, Emma Weiler and Billie Puente.
