MILAN - The Batesville High School varsity football team traveled to Milan on Friday and left with a come-from-behind victory.
The Bulldogs tallied 26 points in the fourth quarter to knock off the host Indians by a score of 42-34.
The first quarter ended in a 7-7 tie, but the Indians outscored the Bulldogs 14-7 in the second to take a lead into halftime. The Milan lead grew to 27-16 by the end of the third quarter.
Quarterback Travis Lecher had a big night for the Bulldogs. Lecher threw for two touchdowns and ran for four. The BHS junior finished with 151 yards rushing on 11 carries and was 8-18 passing for 216 yards.
Both touchdown passes were to senior Kurt Siefert. Siefert finished with five receptions for 119 yards. Luke Wilson was second on the team with a pair of catches for 77 yards. Senior Austin Pohlman has another solid night in the backfield. Pohlman finished with 112 yards on 24 carries.
Defensively, William Gunter had six solo and one assisted tackle. Ben Schebler had five solo and three assists. Wilson added three solo tackles.
Kicker Braiden Foster was 4-for-4 on extra point attempts.
-Information provided
