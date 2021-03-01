The Batesville Bulldogs will play Franklin County at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Greensburg Sectional. Anyone interested in obtaining ticket vouchers for the game should stop by Batesville High School from 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, or until all the vouchers are claimed.
Vouchers will be distributed to BHS fans in front of the arts and athletics entrance. Vouchers are then redeemed for tickets at the game.
Tickets cost $6 and are valid for the Batesville-Franklin County game only. The gym will be cleared between games.
