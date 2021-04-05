RISING SUN – Batesville’s softball team got off to a 2-0 start to the season with a pair of wins on Saturday at Rising Sun. The Bulldogs won by the scores of 10-2 and 17-13.
Paige Oldham pitched a complete game in first, allowing only one earned run and an opposing batting average of .087, while striking out eight.
At the plate, Oldham recorded four hits (single, double and two home runs) with seven RBIs in the pair of games. She also finished with nine assists.
“A big shout out to Paige Oldham on her incredible overall performance,” coach Randy Obermeyer said.
Other stat leaders of the day included:
• Kylie Laker with four RBIs on five hits (three doubles) and three assists
• Emma Belter with three RBIs on five hits, and 16 put outs with no errors, and three runners caught stealing
• Sydnee Schaefer with three RBIs on four hits (two doubles) and two put outs
• Samantha Kessens with two RBIs on two hits (one triple)
• Sarah Ripperger with two RBIs on four hits
• Margaret Wilson with 16 put outs with no errors
• Sophie Lee with three put outs
• Kaylin Hinners with two put outs
• Renee Lecher with five assists
The Bulldogs ended the day with a combined .444 batting average and .617 slugging percentage.
“This was a great test for the team heading into a conference matchup against Rushville on Monday at home,” Obermeyer said.
