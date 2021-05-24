BATESVILLE – Batesville's softball team suffered three more losses last week to end the regular season.
The Bulldogs lost 6-3 to South Dearborn on Tuesday, 10-0 at Lawrenceburg on Thursday and 9-5 Friday to North Decatur.
Their record dropped to 6-14 overall. They finished 2-12 in the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference, tied with Rushville for seventh place.
Lawrenceburg 10, Batesville 0
After scoring 15 runs in a win over the Tigers earlier this season, the Dogs managed only four hits.
Kylie Laker, Emma Belter Sydnee Schaefer and Renee Lecher each had singles.
Paige Oldham threw two innings, while Lecher tossed 2 1/3 in the game shortened by the mercy rule.
North Decatur 9, Batesville 5
It was 9-1 in the sixth when the Dogs' bats started to wake up. The scored four in the bottom of the frame, but couldn't come all the way back from the big deficit.
Oldham had two hits to lead the offense, with Belter, Sarah Ripperger and Anna Gerth each adding a single.
Oldham took the loss, allowing nine runs (six earned). She struck out eight and walking one.
Up next
Batesville will meet Rushville in the first round of Sectional 29 at Connersville. They'll play in the second game Tuesday evening, with the first pitch slated to begin at approximately 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.