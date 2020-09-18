MILAN - The Lady Bulldog volleyball teams picked up a pair of wins at Milan on Thursday.
In the varsity match, the Lady Bulldogs cruised to a 25-9, 25-12 and 25-10 victory.
Regina Gerstbauer served 18-for-18 with six aces. Katie Bedel led the Lady Bulldogs with 11 kills. Cayman Werner was also in double digits in kills with 10. Gerstbauer led the team with seven digs.
The varsity Lady Bulldogs travel to Franklin for a tournament today.
In the junior varsity contest, the Lady Bulldogs rallied to win 17-25, 25-17 and 15-12.
Kaylin Hinners led the team in serving going 16-for-16. Isabelle Wonnell led the team in serve receives. Maggie Wilson was the top attacker with four kills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.