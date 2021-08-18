The Lady Bulldogs swept South Ripley in volleyball action. The junior varsity won 25-21, 15-25, 15-9 and the varsity won 26-24, 25-16, 25-19.
For Batesville, Cayman Werner served 16-for18 with four aces and Belle Westerfeld served 14-for-14 with one ace. Werner added 14 kills. Shelby Westerfeld had seven kills and Aly Peters tallied six kills. Laney Walsman finished with 15 digs and Sophie Lee had nine digs.
Madison 3, Batesville 2
The following night, Batesville suffered varsity and junior varsity losses to Madison.
In the junior varsity contest, Madison prevailed 23-25, 25-22, 15-13.
For Batesville, Annie Negovetich was 16-for-16 from the serving line with two aces. Kate Martin led the team in serve/receive. Molly Meer had five assists on the night.
In the varsity match, Madison held on in five sets 25-19, 25-27, 25-16, 23-25, 15-8.
For the Lady Bulldogs, Maggie Wilson served eight aces and Ava Powner was 17-for17 serving. Cayman Werner tallied 16 kills and Maggie Wilson had 11 kills. Ava Powner dished out 23 assists. Laney Walsman finished with 29 digs.
