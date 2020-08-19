The Lady Bulldogs volleyball team defeated South Ripley in three sets 25-17, 25-11 and 26-24.

According to the coaching staff, Nikki Fox had a solid game defensively. Cayman Werner played very well setting up the Lady Bulldog offense. The leading hitter was Katherine Bedel who hit 9-of-11 with nine kills. In serving, Kylie Laker was a perfect 14-for-14 with two aces

The junior varsity Batesville volleyball season opened Monday with a 25-16, 25-14 win against South Ripley. Isabelle (Belle) Westerfeld led the team with four kills and went 5-for-5 hitting. Isabelle Wonnell was 8-for-8 in serving and Kaylie Raver was 11-for 11-in serving.

The Lady Bulldog volleyball teams improved to 2-0 on the season with victories over Madison. In the varsity match, Batesville posted a 28-26, 26-24, 20-25 and 25-22 victory. Kylie Laker served 20-for-20 with two aces and led the team in assists and had 10 kills. Katherine Bedel followed with nine kills.

Batesville won the junior varsity match 25-21 and 25-21. Top server was Kaitlyn Sarringhaus. Maggie Wilson played well in the back row. Belle Westerfeld and Kaylie Raver led the team in kills.

