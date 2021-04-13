ST. LEON – Batesville had a tough time generating runs on Monday, dropping its softball game with East Central 11-1.
Lexi Hatmaker toed the rubber for East Central. The freshman lasted five innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out eight and walking one.
Paige Oldham was in the circle for Batesville. The senior went four innings, allowing 11 runs on nine hits and striking out three.
East Central mashed two home runs on the day. Jessie Kincer had a four-bagger in the fourth inning and Carson Bennett went yard in the fifth.
Renee Lecher went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead the Bulldogs in hits.
East Central tallied nine hits. Bennett led the Trojans with three hits in four at bats.
Batesville moves to 4-1 on the season and 1-1 in the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference. East Central also moves to 4-1 and is now 2-0 in the EIAC.
JV action
Batesville's junior varsity team was on the road Monday night and dropped its season-opener 12-8 to East Central.
Batesville had a good night at the plate, scattering 10 hits. However, several errors in the field proved to be too much for the Lady Bulldogs to overcome.
Calli Fletcher led the way at the plate, going 3-for-4. The freshman drove in two and scored three times.
Athena Mitchell and Katie Mobley also had multi-hit games, with Mobley recording three RBIs. Georgia Mertz, Natasha Fowler and Claire Saner each had one hit.
Mobley took the loss in her first career start. She went all five innings, striking out four and allowing eight hits.
Up next
Batesville's teams will host Franklin County (4-2, 1-0) on Thursday. First pitch between the conference foes is slated for 5:30 p.m., with the JV taking the field immediately after the varsity game.
-Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.