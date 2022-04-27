BATESVILLE - The Batesville Bulldogs hosted North Decatur, Jac-Cen-Del and Hauser in a 4-team track meet.
The Lady Bulldogs won the team title with 121 points. JCD was second wtih 53 followed by North 34 and Hauser 20.
On the boys side, Batesville scored 122 with Hauser just beating North 47-45. Jac-Cen Del was fourth scoring 23 points.
Overall, Batesville took the blue ribbons in 25 events for the evening.
First place finishers for Batesville
- Eli Pierson - 100 (:11.47), 200 (:23.31) and 400 (:52.98)
- Benjamin Moster - 800 (2:05.36) and 1600 (4:38.52)
- Chase Hamilton - shot put (40-10.25) and discus (131-10)
- Veronica King - shot put (33-3.5) and discus (103-10)
- Nadine Davis - pole vault (8-0)
- Lily Meyer - 100 (:13.5)
- Kaylynn Bedel - 1600 (5:30.89)
- Emma Weiler - 3200 (13:04.56)
- Katie Olsen - 400 (1:03.52)
- Kaylie Raver - 800 (2:25.38)
- Madelyn Pohlman - 200 (:27.93)
- Deacon Hamilton - 110 hurdles (:16.81)
- Alex Murphy - pole vault (11-6)
- Jake Chapman- 3200 (11:13)
- Both the girls and the boys 4x800 relay - Katie Olsen, Emma Weiler, Lily Pinckley Kaylie Raver (11:02.36) and Ean Loichinger, Daren Smith, Isaac Trossman, Benjamin Moster (9:13.21)
- Both the girls and the boys 4x100 relay - Madelyn Pohlman, Lily Meyer, Lizzy Nobbe, Elena Kuisel (52.71) and Deacon Hamilton, Gage Pohlman, Jy'Lil Chappell, Alex Murphy (47.7)
- Both the girls and the boys 4x400 relay - Kaylie Raver, Carley Pride, Madelyn Pohlman, Katie Olsen (4:39.21) and Kasin Hughes, Daren Smith, Benjamin Moster, Eli Pierson (3:46.15)
Runner-up for Batesville
- Cora Deputy/Carley Pride (tie) and Kasin Hughes - high jump
- Lizzy Nobbe and Deacon Hamilton - long jump
- Elena Kuisel and Zach Gutzwiller - pole vault
- Megan Allgeier and Ean Loichinger - 1600
- Ella Moster - 100 hurdles
- Cora Deputy - 300 hurdles
- Lizzy Nobbe - 200
- Daren Smith - 400
- Ean Loichinger - 800
Third place for Batesville
- Cora Deputy and Nate Deputy - pole vault
- Ryan Oesterling and Brock Mahon - shot put
- Deacon Hamilton - long jump and 300 hurdles
- Carley Pride - 400
- Cora Deputy - 100 hurdles
- Elena Kuisel and Jy'Lil Chappell - 100
- Katie Olsen - 800m run
- Brock Mahon - discus
Fourth place for Batesville
- Sarah Bedel - discus and high jump
- Hudson Kohlman and Ayden Eckstien tied - high jump
- Damien Dance - long jump and pole vault
- Gage Pohlman - 300 hurdles
North Decatur
Field events started the evening off. Madi Allen placed first in high jump with 4-6. Ella Kunz placed second in discus with a distance of 83-2 and fourth in shot put with a distance of 25-4.5.
Skyla Wade placed fifth in shot put with a distance of 24-10.25. Hope Barker took fourth in the 100 and 200.
Gracie Osting placed fourth in the 400. Jenna Walton took second in the 800 and third in the 1600. Jozlyn Cathey placed fourth in 100 hurdles.
The 4x100 relay team of Allen, Kunz, Hersley and Barker took second.
For the boys, Conner Linkmeyer was fourth in the 100 at :12.41. Mason Morris finished third in the 200 with a time of :25.91. Noah Weisenbach finished fourth in the 800 in 2:33.37.
In the 110 hurdles, Ellis Loehmer was second in :17.66 and was fifth in the 300 hurdles in :48.51.
Charlie Kramer took second in the shot put with a distance of 39-0.75. Caiden Gahimer was fourth at 38-9.75.
JCD
Jacob Ricke finished fifth in the 100 at :12.55 and fourth in the 200 at :26.18.
Austin Rohls finished third in the 800 with a time of 2:28.56. Josh Pohle crossed the line fifth in the 1600 with a time of 5:09.77.
In the 110 hurdles, Adam Maloney took fifth in :20.16. Maloney returned to take second in the 300 hurdles in :44.92.
Corbin White finished fifth in the shot put at 38-9.25 and second in the discus at 121-6. Linkmeyer took second in the long jump at 18-10.5.
For the Eagles, Cloey Simon was second in the 100 at :13.57, first in the 300 hurdles in :49.08 and first in the long jump at 15-1.75.
Kayla Simon first in the 100 hurdles in :17.33, took third in the 200 at :24.46 and second in the 400 at 1:05.88.
In the 3200, Kinsey Rohls finished third in 17:23.
Emma Newhart took second in the shot put with a distance of 29.03 and third in the discus at 77-7.
