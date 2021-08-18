LIBERTY – Tuesday evening the Bulldogs soccer team traveled to Union County and returned to town with a 7-0 victory over the Patriots.
Eli Pierson scored the first goal with an assist from Emi Lopez.
For the second goal in the half, Talan Rowlett laid off the ball to Ethan Goodin for a shot inside the box. The first half ended 2-0 as the Bulldogs worked to control the midfield.
In the second half, Batesville fought to extend their lead on the match. Ethan Goodin found Eli Plerson up top for a low shot on goal. The Bulldogs scored a penalty kick next when Ethan Goodin challenged the keeper and got fouled off the ball.
The fifth goal was scored by Eli Pierson and assisted by Thomas Hartman. The next two goals were scored by Noah Pierson and Ian Carpenter.
Lady Bulldogs 6, Union County 0
The Lady Bulldogs defeated Union County 6-0.
Elena Kuisel scored two of the Lady Bulldog goals. Tristan Rowlett, Olivia Knueven, and Haley Lipps scored one goal each.
Senior Lily Meyer proved her versatility and moved up from her defensive position to score a goal as a striker in the second half.
Tristan Rowlett, Billie Puente, and Haley Lipps each picked up an assist on the night.
The Lady Bulldogs host Rushville at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Information provided
