MILAN - The Ripley County Cross Country Meet was held at Milan on Thursday. Batesville won the team title for both the boys and the girls.
The overall winner for the boys and earning the MVP title was Batesville senior Ean Loichinger with a time of 16:53.
For the girls, it was freshman Kaylynn Bedel who claimed the MVP title (20:16).
Other Bulldogs that were named to the All-County team were Benjamin Moster (second), Daren Smith (fourth), Kyler Daulton (sixth), Will Nuhring (eighth) and Jake Chapman (ninth).
For the Lady Bulldogs, earning All-County honors was Lily Pinckley (third), Megan Allgeier (fourth), Ava Hanson (fifth), Maria Lopez (sixth) and Madison Rahschulte (ninth).
Eli Loichinger and Katie Olsen finished out the varsity seven and just missed the top 10, both placing 11th.
Batesville had four runners with a personal best. They were Jake Chapman, Benjamin Adams, Isabel Raab and Alyssa Linville.
The Jac-Cen-Del boys' team finished second in the county meet.
For the Eagles, Josh Pohle was fifth to earn All-County honors. Adam Maloney was 10th to earn All-County honors. Other Eagle finishers included Kameron Darnold 13th, Austin Rohls 20th, Austin Hammond 22nd, Gabe Maloney 23rd and Jacob Ricke 24th.
The Lady Eagles took third as a team.
For JCD, Cloey Simon earned All-County honors with her eighth place finish. Kayla Simon crossed the line 10th to earn All-County honors. Other finishers for the Lady Eagles included Virginia Minch 15th, Kinsey Rohls 18th, Allison Peetz 20th, Shelby Reatherford 21st and Alijah Karshner 22nd.
