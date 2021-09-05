ST. LEON - Batesville won the team titles in the big school division for both the boys and girls at the East Central cross country invitational.
For the Bulldogs, senior Ean Loichinger was the overall champion with a season best of 16:48. He was followed closely by teammate Benjamin Moster capturing second place with a season best of 16:54. The Dogs also snagged the third spot by Daren Smith, also running a season's best (17:37). Kyler Daulton finished out the top 10 spots at 18:24 (another season's best). The fifth Bulldog and completing the top scoring spots, running a personal best was Jake Chapman, coming in 14th. Eli Loichinger was close behind in 17th spot and finishing out the varsity seven was Benjamin Adams, running a personal best and in 25th place.
The Bulldogs won posting a score of 28 points to Hagerstown's 51 and East Central's 62.
For the Lady Bulldogs, it was Kaylynn Bedel that led the way, running a personal best time of 19:58, but just getting beat out by East Central's Rachel Campbell. Lily Pinckley came in fourth, Megan Allgeier fifth, Ava Hanson sixth and Maria Lopez eighth finished out the scoring top 5, all running season best times. Madison Rahschulte and Katie Olsen also placed in the top 20 at 16th and 19th respectively (also running season bests).
The Lady Bulldogs outscored the East Central Trojans by six points to take home the championship trophy 25-31.
On the junior varsity side, Batesville had five in the top 10, led by senior Jen Dodge in third. Batesville then crossed the line at four, fifth, eighth, ninth and 14th. Runners were Ella Moster, Isabel Raab, Jada Eisert, Alyssa Linville and Megan Batta.
JCD takes second
In the small school division, Jac-Cen-Del took second for both the boys and girls.
For the Eagles, Josh Pohle was the individual champion. He was followed by Adam Maloney fifth, Cameron Reatherford 10th, Austin Rohls 11th, Jacob Ricke 24th, Austin Hammond 25th and Gabe Maloney 26th.
For the Lady Eagles, Cloey Simon finished fourth followed by Kayla Simon fifth, Virginia Minch 14th, Allison Peetz 16th, Kinsey Rohls 17th and Shelby Reatherford 21st.
