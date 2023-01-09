Batesville brought home the Ripley County Tournament trophy for both the boys and girls for 2023.
The Lady Bulldogs defeated South Ripley 52-35 for the tournament title.
Batesville led 7-4 after the first quarter and had a big second quarter to lead 27-15 at the half. South Ripley outscored the Lady Bulldogs in the third quarter, but Batesville pulled away for the win with a 17-8 fourth quarter.
Batesville's Alyson Peters was named tournament MVP. In the title game, Peters finished with 19 points and eight rebounds.
Marlee Obermeyer finished with 11 points and three rebounds. Sophie Gesell added seven points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Emma Weiler had five points and four assists. Cora Deputy tallied four points, three assists, three rebounds and three steals. Claire Saner scored four points and Ava Hanson had two points and one steal. Gesell and Obermeyer were also named to the all-tournament team.
The Lady Bulldogs defeated Jac-Cen-Del 56-43.
For the Lady Bulldogs, Peters tallied 14 points, three rebounds and two assists. Obermeyer added 13 points, two rebounds and two assists. Deputy had six points, two assists and two steals. Lydia Haskamp finished with five points, five rebounds and three assists. Weiler had five points, four assists and two rebounds. Gesell chipped in with four points, six boards and two blocks. Saner had four points and three rebounds. Lizzy Nobbe scored three points and Hanson had two points and one rebound.
Boys
For the boys, Batesville held off a fourth-quarter run by South Ripley to win 67-64.
The Bulldogs trailed 13-11 after one quarter, but rallied to lead 35-29 at the half. Batesville outscored the Raiders 20-11 in the third quarter. South Ripley made a 24-12 run in the fourth, but could not get all the way back.
Cole Pride led the Bulldogs with 31 points and eight rebounds. Cade Kaiser added 10 points, five rebounds and five assists. Gus Prickel had 10 points and five assists. Sam Johnson finished with nine points and seven boards. Jack Grunkemeyer had seven points, seven rebounds and five assists.
In the semifinal, Batesville knocked off JCD 64-42. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 21-7 lead and never looked back.
Pride led the Bulldogs with 18 points. Johnson and Kaiser both scored 17 points. Grunkemeyer scored four points. Luers and Prickel both scored three points and Lewis had two points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.