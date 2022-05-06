BATESVILLE - A wet, chilly evening welcomed track teams to the Ripley County Track Meet at Batesville. The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs both won the team titles.
For the girls, the Lady Bulldogs finished with 111 followed by South Ripley 67, Jac-Cen-Del 42 and Milan 18.
On the boys side, Batesville won with 116 points to Milan's 59, followed by South Ripley 37 and Jac-Cen-Del 26.
Ripley County also gives out a girls and boys MVP award to the individual who scored the most points for their teams. This year's MVP for the boys went to Batesville's Eli Pierson scoring 16 points. On the girls side, there was a tie between South Ripley's Lanie Nicholson and Jac-Cen-Del's Cloey Simon, each scoring 17 points for their teams.
Eli Pierson also broke the 200 record of 2012 (:22.90) with a time of :22.70.
The Bulldogs had 21 different individuals crowned Ripley County Champions and many multiple winners.
Batesville results
Champions
- Benjamin Moster-800 (2:05.7), 1600 (4:39.32), 4x800 relay (9:26.45) and 4x400m relay (3:40.8)
- Madelyn Pohlman-200 (26.8), 4x100 relay (52.72) and 4x400 relay (4:26.8)
- Katie Olsen-400 (1:04.06), 4x800 relay (10:37.82) and 4x400 relay
- Kaylie Raver-800 (2:32.6), 4x800 relay and 4 x 400m relay
- Eli Pierson-100 (11.31) and 200 dash (22.70)
- Lily Meyer-100 (13.21) and 4x100 relay
- Cora Deputy-pole vault (8-0) and high jump (4-6)
- Veronica King-shot put (30-00.5) and discus (104-4)
- Megan Allgeier-4x800 relay and 4x400 relay
- Vonley Hund-4x100 relay and 4x400 relay
- Daren Smith-4x800 relay and 4x400 relay
- Jake Chapman-3200 (10:23.4)
- Chase Hamilton-Discus (137-'5)
- Deacon Hamilton-long jump (17-11.75)
- Alex Murphy-pole vault (11-0)
- Will Nuhring-4x800 relay
- Kyler Daulton-4x800 relay
- Kasin Hughes-4x400 relay
- Lizzy Nobbe-4x100 relay
- Ella Moster-4x100 relay
- Emma Weiler-4x800 relay
Runner-ups
- Lily Pinckley-1600 and 3200
- Ean Loichinger-800 and 1600
- Deacon Hamilton-110 hurdles
- Lily Meyer-200
- Ella Moster-300 hurdles
- Eli Pierson-400
- Isaac Trossman-3200
- Hudson Kohlman-high jump
- Nate Deputy-pole vault
- Nadine Davis-pole vault
- Boys 4x100 relay-Deacon Hamilton, Zach Gutzwiller, Jy'Lil Chappell and Vonley Hund
Third place
- Gage Pohlman-110m hurdles and 300m hurdles
- Emma Weiler-1600m run and 3200m run
- Daren Smith-400m dash
- Megan Allgeier-800m run
- Kasin Hughes-high jump
- Lizzy Nobbe-long jump
- Brock Mahon-shot put
JCD results
Champions
- Cloey Simon - 300 hurdles (:48.10), long jump (15-0.25)
Runner-up
- Cloey Simon - 100 (:13.44)
- Kayla Simon - 400 (1:04.82), 100 hurdles (:17.27)
- 4x400 relay - K. Simon, Regan Hughes, Emma Wagner, C. Simon (4:41.8)
- Emma Newhart - shot put (28-10.5), discus (87-3)
- Adam Maloney - 300 hurdles (:44.6)
- Corbin White - Shot put (41-5.5), discus (123-0)
Third place
- 4x800 relay - Julia Meyer, Aliyah Karshner, Allison Peetz, Emma Wagner (13:58.81)
- Emma Wagner - high jump (4-4)
- 4x400 relay - Austin Rohls, Adam Maloney, Jacob Ricke, Corbin White (4:06.1)
- 4x800 relay - Rohls, Payton Amberger, Austin Hammond, Isaiah Moose (11:12.58)
