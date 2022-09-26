GREENSBURG - The 2022 EIAC individual tournament was held Thursday and Saturday at Greensburg.
Batesville had representatives in all five championship matches. Winners of the championship matches earn all-conference distinction.
At No. 1 singles, Batesville's Cael Rahe defeated Greensburg's Bryce Stringer 6-2, 6-3 for the title. Rahe was also named conference MVP.
Batesville's Jaden Smith defeated Connersville's James Williams 6-3, 6-4 to win the title at No. 2 singles.
At No. 3 singles, Batesville's Sam Johnson made it a sweep for the Bulldogs in singles as he defeated Connersville's Clayton Roszell 6-2, 6-2.
At No. 1 doubles, Greensburg's Abe Tebbe and Jack McKinsey won a 3-setter over Batesville's Cole Pride and Jackson Tracy 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.
At No. 2 doubles, Connersville Chanler Fox and Josh Williams defeated Batesville's Lyle Oesterling and Alec Bunselmeier 6-4, 7-5.
Batesville won the regular season title by going 7-0. Connersville was second at 6-1 followed by East Central 5-2, Greensburg 4-3, Rushville 3-4 and Franklin County 2-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.