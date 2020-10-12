MOORES HILL — Batesville won both the boys and girls cross country sectional titles on Saturday at South Dearborn. Batesville and Greensburg both advanced their full teams to this week’s regional at Franklin.
For the boys, Batesville tallied 27 to win the title. East Central was second with 67 followed by Greensburg 100, Rising Sun 137, Oldenburg 149, Jac-Cen-Del 156, South Ripley 180, Lawrenceburg 194, South Decatur 236, Milan 251 and North Decatur 274.
The top five teams and top 10 individuals from non-advancing teams qualify for the regional.
For Batesville, Benjamin Moster claimed the individual sectional champion title with a time of 16:21. Ean Loichinger was sectional runner-up with a time of 16:46. Adam Hollowell finished sixth (17:21), Eli Loichinger in eighth (17:45), followed closely by Daren Smith in 10th (17:51), Will Nuhring took 15th (18:04) and Nathan Villani 17th (18:07).
Greensburg was led by Sawyer Sanders in 11th with a time of 17:52. Freshman Jake Hawkins was 12th in 17:54 followed by Nate Murray 21st in 18:20, Kole Stephens 24th in 18:29, Cameron Schwartz 32nd in 19:14, Bryant Merritt 35th in 19:15 and Hayden Butz 46th in 20:07.
South Decatur was led by Trevor Newby in 25th overall in 18:32. This is the third year for Newboy to qualify for the regional. Chase Kalli was 49th in 20:40 followed by Jack Hamilton 50 in 20:42, Tyler Hibberd 53rd in 20:47, Damian Jackson 59th in personal best 21:36, Bradley Walling 61st in 21:53 and Joshua Shouse 66th in 22:15.
For the Chargers, Aiden O’Dell was 43rd in 19:52 followed by Lance Nobbe 48th in 20:17, Charlie Kramer 58th in 21:19, Caleb Bowles 64th in 21:57, Adam Mack 65th in 21:57, Jack Cathey 66th in 21:58 and Owen Geis 71st in 22:49.
GIRLS RESULTS
The Lady Bulldogs won the sectional title with 30 followed by Greensburg 75, East Central 77, South Ripley 115, South Dearborn 117, JCD 126, South Decatur 189 and North Decatur 190.
Batesville’s Ava Hanson finished second at 19:27. Maria Lopez raced through at 19:50 claiming fourth. Sophie Myers was seventh (20:10), Lily Pinckley eighth (20:29), Megan Allgeier ninth (20:43), Madison Rahschulte 12th spot (21:06) and Trysta Vierling 13th (21:24).
Greensburg’s Brenner Hanna was the overall winner with a time of 19:03. Other finishers for Greensburg included Emily Mangels sixth in 19:58, Liz Pavy 10th in 21:01, Olivia Colson 25th in 22:40, Emma Wilmer 33rd in 23:59, Allyson Foster 36th in 24:21 and Sophie Nobbe 39th in 24:54.
For South, Kate Hamilton qualified for the regional with a time of 22:39. Bridget Nobbe was 37th in 24:38 followed by Emma Gatewood 40th in 24:54, Brayley Sundal 43rd in 25:48, Addison Baltus 45th in a season best 25:56, Allison Boilinger 46th in a season best 26:07 and Elizabeth Flessner 50 in 27:00.
For the Lady Chargers, Jenna Walton (22:28) and Addie Gauck (23:57) both advanced to the regional. Gracie Osting was 46th in 25:09 followed by Lauren Holloway 53rd in 26:29, Paige Wesseler 56th in 27:21 and Hannah Allen 57th in 28:11.
