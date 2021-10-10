AURORA – South Dearborn hosted the cross country sectional at Moores Hill Elementary on Saturday. Batesville swept the team titles for the boys and the girls.
The top five teams advance to the regional and the top 10 individuals from non-advancing teams.
For the boys, Batesville won the team title with a score of 25. East Central was second with 54 followed by Greensburg 88, Lawrenceburg 148, South Decatur 151, Rising Sun 156, Jac-Cen-Del 166, South Ripley 184, North Decatur 237 and South Dearborn 292.
Batesville’s Benjamin Moster was the individual champion with a time of 16:32, with teammate Ean Loichinger following with a time of 17:01. Daren Smith was the next Batesville to cross the line in fifth place and he was followed closely by Jake Chapman in eighth. Kyler Daulton placed 12th. Eli Loichinger finished 21st and Will Nuhring was 26th.
For Greensburg, Jake Hawkins was the top finishers for the Pirates. Hawkins earned all-sectional honors for the second year in a row. He was sixth place in 17:39. Sawyer Sanders also finished in the top 20 and received all-sectional recognition for the fourth consecutive season. Sanders finished 17th overall in 18:27. Sophomore Cameron Schwartz had his best race of the season. He broke the 19:00 barrier for the first time in 2021 running 18:55 for 24th place.
Nate Murray was 25th in 19:07. Freshman Paxton Harris continued his steady improvement throughout the 2021 season. He lowered his personal best to 19:11 as he crossed the finish line in 28th. TJ Gorman also ran a personal record Saturday morning at sectional. Gorman earned 29th in 19:12. Junior Bryant Merritt placed 42nd in 20:18.
Jac-Cen-Del qualified three runners for the Franklin Regional. Josh Pohle, Adam Maloney and Kameron Reatherford move on to the regional.
For South, senior Trevor Newby placed 15th in 18:13. Josh Shouse finished 27th in a personal best 19:08. Chase Kalli had a personal best 19:45 followed by Donovan Hale in a personal best 20:25, Tyler Hibberd 20:51, Bradley Walling 20:55 and Jack Hamilton 20:59.
“These kids have had big goals from the start. They knew exactly where they needed to run to make the cut. They did just that,” South Coach Fromer said. “This is the first time for the girls to make it out to regional as a whole team. The last time a boys went to semistate was 1997. We are very excited to have this opportunity to take these runners to the next level. This is exciting for a small school to have the chance to move on and compete. We have been working to build for the past four years to see this accomplishment. This is a big accomplishment for these athletes.”
For North, Aiden O’Dell finished in 20:27. Kaysar Bolwes crossed the line in 20:35. Ryan Hancock finished in 21:31 followed by Owen Geis in 21:39, Jackson Cathey in 22:00, Noah Weisenbach in 22:26 and Adam Mack in 25:33.
For the girls, Batesville posted a team score of 25 to win the title. East Central was second with 47 followed by Greensburg 90, South Ripley 95, South Decatur 163, JCD 166, North Decatur 181 and South Dearborn 187.
Leading the way for the Lady Bulldogs was Senior Lily Pinckley coming through in third place at 20:13. She was followed closely by four teammates taking fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh. They were Kaylynn Bedel(20:21), Ava Hanson(20:32), Maria Lopez(20:41) and Megan Allgeier(20:46). Sophie Myers took 14th place and Madison Rahschulte was 19th place.
For the Lady Pirates, senior Emily Mangels was the top runner for Greensburg. Mangels placed eighth overall in 21:00 earning all-sectional recognition for the fourth time in her career.
Tiffani Gramman placed 12th in the race in 21:40 and received all-sectional honors. Sophomore Hannah Crowell used a strong finish to lower her personal best. Crowell broke the 22:00 mark for the first time. She was 15th place overall in 21:49. That performance also earned Crowell all-sectional. Tori Gauck came in 21st overall in a time of 22:35. Sophomore Malana Kramer was 39th in 24:56 while teammate Ally Foster ran 25:10 for 42nd place.
The Lady Eagles advanced Cloey Simon, Kayla Simon and Virginia Minch to the Franklin Regional.
For the Lady Cougars, Kate Hamilton led the way in 28th with a season best 23:18. Bridget Nobbe placed 36th in 24:35. Brayley Sundal was 38th in season best 24:50. Emma Gatewood was 40th in 25:00 followed by Mary Schwering 41st in 25:04, Maria Nobbe 43rd in 25:54 and Kiley Best 54th in 28:44.
“The girls were motivated and ready to compete as they knew they were on the line to be able to advance to the regional as a team. Every place counts, it’s doesn’t matter if you are the seventh, fifth or the first runner. They know that it takes every single runner working together,” South Coach Fromer added.
For the Lady Chargers, Jenna Walton led the way in 22:31. Gracie Osting crossed the line in 23:53. Lauren Holloway finished in 27:55 followed by Eliana Cox in 28:00, Addie Gauck in 28:21, Cecilia Barber in 29:37 and Hannah Allen in 30:20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.